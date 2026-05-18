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O.J. Simpson Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead at 74 Decades After Finding Ex-NFL Star's Infamous Bloody Glove

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Source: MEGA

Former Los Angeles Police Department detective Mark Fuhrman, who discovered O.J. Simpson’s bloody glove, died at 74 after a battle with throat cancer.

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May 18 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

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Mark Fuhrman, the detective known for discovering O.J. Simpson's glove during his murder case, has died at 74.

The former Los Angeles Police Department detective died on May 12 from an aggressive form of throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with a year earlier, a reported on Monday, May 18.

Fuhrman was reportedly hospitalized for a week before his death and ultimately chose to stop cancer treatment after undergoing some care. He had been living in Idaho, and no funeral will be held.

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