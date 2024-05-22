Nicole Brown Simpson's Sisters Slam the Late O.J. Simpson for Wreaking 'Havoc on Our Family': 'It's Complicated'
Nicole Brown Simpson’s sisters — Tanya, Dominique and Denise — are airing out their true feelings regarding their sibling's relationship with the late O.J. Simpson.
The former NFL star died from cancer on April 10, but Nicole's siblings were not sure how to feel, as they are still reeling from when she was found brutally stabbed to death in the courtyard of her home in 1994.
“It’s very complicated,” Dominque, 59, told a news outlet in an interview published on May 22.
Tanya, 54, added, “This is a person who’s been in our life for a very long time, who wreaked havoc on our family. It’s like the end of a chapter.”
Although O.J. was acquitted in 1995 for the murder of Nicole, in 1997, the athlete was deemed liable for the death after the Brown family brought a wrongful-death lawsuit against him.
Denise, 66, and Dominque both recalled the moment Nicole introduced them to O.J. when she was just 18.
“He was just her boyfriend to us,” Dominque shared, noting how she first attended one of O.J.’s Buffalo Bills games. “He made a touchdown, and he looked up at all of us. I was like, ‘Wow, look at this guy. He’s amazing.’”
However, the relationship went downhill quickly, according to Denise.
“All h--- broke loose when we came home that night,” she stated, adding O.J. “flipped out” over seeing Nicole kiss a mutual male friend on the cheek at the game.
“He had her upstairs in the bathroom crying. He said, ‘You embarrassed me,’” Denise recounted of the criminal, who later served nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping.
The sisters noted how after Nicole discovered she was pregnant with O.J.’s child, she was elated.
“It just opened her heart more,” Dominique claimed. “I think she thought that everything would be different having a child.”
Despite the good news, O.J. only became more hostile toward Nicole, who went on to have daughter Sydney, now 38, and son Justin, now 35, with the California native.
“She was pregnant, and he was calling her a fat pig,” Denise said.
In a new Lifetime documentary series titled The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, the trio discuss the extent of O.J.’s violence against their loved one.
Tanya noted how she was unaware of the pain Nicole endured until her murder trial, saying, “I was looking at the pictures, and then I looked at him, and I remember saying, ‘How can you do something like this to someone you love?’”
Denise remembered the second she heard of Nicole’s death, claiming she knew immediately who was responsible.
“The moment my mom got the phone call, I heard this screaming from my parents’ bedroom,” she explained. “It was gut-wrenching. I grabbed the phone, and the detective said, ‘Your sister’s been killed.’ I said, ‘Oh my God, he did it, he finally did it.’ I knew in my heart [it was O.J.].”
“DNA doesn’t lie,” Tanya said of the evidence against O.J.
Dominque, however, did not wish to comment on O.J.’s potential involvement in Nicole’s demise.
“Because of the children, I’m not going to answer,” she stated.
People interviewed the sisters.