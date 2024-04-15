O.J. Simpson Confessed to Having 'Dreams of Killing' Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson, Former Friend Claims
O.J. Simpson allegedly confessed to having murderous dreams involving his ex-wife, according to a retired L.A.P.D. officer and former friend Ron Shipp.
The disgraced football star's ex-pal claimed they'd discussed the police investigation into Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman's 1994 murders shortly after they occurred.
"He went down there, and they questioned him on all and why his finger was cut, all those different things," Shipp explained to a news outlet, adding that Simpson told him they'd wanted him to take a lie detector — but he didn't do it.
"But it turns out that he did take it. Nobody really knew that," Shipp revealed. "But I guess he failed miserably, but I didn't know it either. He told me he didn't want to take it. And I said, ‘Why?’ and he said, because he had dreams of killing her."
"I said, ‘Man, you had dreams of killing her? And he goes, ‘Yeah. But I didn't want that," he continued. "'I didn't want to take it because I didn't want the needle to pop up or something like that.'"
Shipp also noted that he was suspicious of the former murder suspect because he allegedly altered his story about how he got the cut on his hand "three different times," as well as the fact that Simpson was peppering him with questions about DNA evidence.
"He did ask, ‘How long does it take DNA to come back?’ And I think I told him at the time about two months or something," he recalled. "When I left that house, I knew he did it. There was just no if, ands or buts."
"That's one of the reasons I think he kept me that night," Shipp added. "I was [retired] by then, but he just wanted me to answer all these questions so I guess he could feel good about himself or think, ‘Oh, I'm going to jail.’"
Shipp said he was confused and "broken-hearted" after the conversation with Simpson.
"I really kept asking myself, ‘Why am I still here?’ You're thinking in your mind that he killed her," he shared. "It’s still a shock to me, and you're praying and you're thinking, ‘Yeah, I hope you didn't do this.’ But it had all the things that made me think, ‘You killed your wife.’"
As OK! previously reported, Simpson's family confirmed he passed away on Wednesday, April 10, nearly 20 years after he was acquitted of Brown Simpson and Goldman's murders.
"Our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote in a joint statement. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Shipp spoke with People about his conversations with Simpson.