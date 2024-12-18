or
HOT PICS! Ariana Grande at Golden Globes Nominees Luncheon in LA; Cardi B Takes Center Stage at E11EVEN Miami

hot pics christmas december pp
Source: GETTY; Michael Buckner
By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this Holiday Season

cardi b
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Cardi B took over centerstage at E11EVEN Miami on Friday, December 13, 2024.

gf
Source: Michael Buckner & Gilbert Flores

Zoe Saldana, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne and Ariana Grande at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® intimate luncheon at The Maybourne Beverly Hills for the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration.

traviscott
Source: John Parra / Getty Images

Travis Scott performed at E11EVEN Miami after headlining Rolling Loud earlier that day on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

huck emily ratajkowski toms
Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in cheetah print sneakers from TOMS in New York on December 11th 2024.

tori kelsea
Source: NBC/GETTY IMAGES

Karen Fairchild, Kate Hudson, Kimberly Schlampman, and Kelsea Ballerini perform “Santa Baby” in Kendra Scott’s Holland Hoop for NBC’s ‘Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry.’

front management owner augie lasseter and real housewives of miami stars kiki barth and julia lemigova dine at brickells hotspot salty flame

FRONT Management owner Augie Lasseter, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova dine at Salty Flame, the hotspot culinary experience located in the heart of Brickell, Miami.

huck sebastian maniscalco
Source: Joey Andrew

'Bookie' star Sebastian Maniscalco attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s Bookie now streaming on Max on December 11th .

huck rob gronkowski
Source: Avocados From Mexico
PHOTOS

Rob Gronkowski teams up with Avocados From Mexico to drop some hot news for the Big Game in Dallas, TX

movia
Source: MOVI INC
Olympian and professional rugby player Ilona Maher fueling up for busy days with Quaker Oats
kellyk cindycrawford
Source: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford attended The Celebrity Holiday Bowling with Best Buddies at Pinz in Studio City, CA on Sunday, Dec 15th.

jeff corwin
Source: Joey Andrew

Jeff Corwin celebrated the premiere of his new CBS series "Extraordinary World" with Hearst Media Production Group President, Frank Biancuzzo and Brady Hunter Foundation founder/series partner Josh Fox in NYC.

lauren
Source: Elizabeth Peńa

Yesterday, Lauren Sánchez, author, philanthropist and entrepreneur, visited Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida (RMHC South Florida) to share her inspiring children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space. RMHC is a non-profit that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families who are suffering from serious illnesses.

kathy
Source: @KathyHilton/Instagram

Kathy Hilton latest “What’s In My Bag” reveals a mini Dunkin’ bag in honor of Dunkin’s Free Donut Wednesday.

maren
Source: Courtesy of Julien Lasseur

Last night, Maren Morris delivered an unforgettable, intimate performance at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, TX, selling out the final concert of the inaugural Auberge Concert Series presented by Mercedes-Benz. Maren took over the Chapelat Commodore Perry, a restored 1,600 square foot non-denominational chapel with stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings and stone floors, where she performed a selection of some of her most popular songs. Notable guests in attendance included Odette Annable, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Becca Tobin.

The 10-acre estate in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin was the third and final location in the concert series, following memorable performances by Kate Hudson at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection (Los Olivos, CA) on October 6, and LeAnn Rimes at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection (Park City, UT) on November 15.

tim
Source: Victoria’s Voice Foundation

Orlando, FL, December 16, 2024Tim Tebow was honored last night at Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s annual gala, receiving the David Siegel Hero Award for his work fighting for the world’s most vulnerable people. Tebow, a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player, accepted the award in front of more than 350 guests at the gala.Held at the new private Gray Motorsports Museum in Jupiter, FL, the special evening raised funds to combat the opioid overdose crisis that continues to devastate families and communities nationwide. Co-founded by Jackie and David Siegel after losing their 18-year-old daughter to a drug overdose, Victoria’s Voice provides drug prevention education and naloxone awareness, support and resources to those affected by substance use.

