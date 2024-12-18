PHOTOS HOT PICS! Ariana Grande at Golden Globes Nominees Luncheon in LA; Cardi B Takes Center Stage at E11EVEN Miami Source: GETTY; Michael Buckner

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Cardi B took over centerstage at E11EVEN Miami on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Source: Michael Buckner & Gilbert Flores

Zoe Saldana, Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne and Ariana Grande at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® intimate luncheon at The Maybourne Beverly Hills for the inaugural Golden Globes® First-Time Nominee Celebration.

Source: John Parra / Getty Images

Travis Scott performed at E11EVEN Miami after headlining Rolling Loud earlier that day on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Source: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in cheetah print sneakers from TOMS in New York on December 11th 2024.

Source: NBC/GETTY IMAGES

Karen Fairchild, Kate Hudson, Kimberly Schlampman, and Kelsea Ballerini perform “Santa Baby” in Kendra Scott’s Holland Hoop for NBC’s ‘Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry.’

FRONT Management owner Augie Lasseter, and Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth and Julia Lemigova dine at Salty Flame, the hotspot culinary experience located in the heart of Brickell, Miami.

Source: Joey Andrew

'Bookie' star Sebastian Maniscalco attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Television’s Bookie now streaming on Max on December 11th .

Source: Avocados From Mexico

Rob Gronkowski teams up with Avocados From Mexico to drop some hot news for the Big Game in Dallas, TX

Source: MOVI INC

Ilona Maher fueling up for busy days with Olympian and professional rugby playerfueling up for busy days with Quaker Oats

Source: Getty Images

Cindy Crawford attended The Celebrity Holiday Bowling with Best Buddies at Pinz in Studio City, CA on Sunday, Dec 15th.

Source: Joey Andrew

Jeff Corwin celebrated the premiere of his new CBS series "Extraordinary World" with Hearst Media Production Group President, Frank Biancuzzo and Brady Hunter Foundation founder/series partner Josh Fox in NYC.

Source: Elizabeth Peńa

Yesterday, Lauren Sánchez, author, philanthropist and entrepreneur, visited Ronald McDonald House Charities® of South Florida (RMHC South Florida) to share her inspiring children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space. RMHC is a non-profit that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families who are suffering from serious illnesses.

Source: @KathyHilton/Instagram

Kathy Hilton latest “What’s In My Bag” reveals a mini Dunkin’ bag in honor of Dunkin’s Free Donut Wednesday.

Source: Courtesy of Julien Lasseur

Last night, Maren Morris delivered an unforgettable, intimate performance at Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, TX, selling out the final concert of the inaugural Auberge Concert Series presented by Mercedes-Benz. Maren took over the Chapelat Commodore Perry, a restored 1,600 square foot non-denominational chapel with stained glass windows, vaulted ceilings and stone floors, where she performed a selection of some of her most popular songs. Notable guests in attendance included Odette Annable, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Becca Tobin. The 10-acre estate in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Austin was the third and final location in the concert series, following memorable performances by Kate Hudson at The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection (Los Olivos, CA) on October 6, and LeAnn Rimes at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection (Park City, UT) on November 15.

Source: Victoria’s Voice Foundation