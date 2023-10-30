Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! - Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber,Megan Fox,MGK & More Celebrate Spooky Season at 'Casamigos' Halloween Party in LA Source: getty for casamigos

Source: getty for casamigos

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dressed as Andy Warhol and Edi Segdwick, while party hosts Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford donned Grease cast outfits as Sandy and Danny for the annual Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on October 27th 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty for casamigos

Kill Bill inspired Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s looks as Beatrix Kiddo and Gogo Yubari for Casamigo's Halloween party held in Los Angeles on October 27th 2023 .

Source: getty for casamigos

Paris Hilton dressed as pal Britney Spears, as the Toxic stewardess, along with pilot dressed husband Carter Reum for the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on October 27th 2023.

Source: On behalf of Experiential Supply Co

Kendra Wilkinson was all smiles at the RS No 9 pop-up and elevated (and now global!) retail concept in honor of the release of The Rolling Stones 31st studio album, Hackney Diamonds, at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, CA