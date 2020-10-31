The spooky season is always a time for celebrities to shine with fabulous, over-the-top costumes.

2020 has been a little different, though, with the Halloween Queen Heidi Klum having to cancel her annual costume soiree due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The quarantine didn’t stop socialite Paris Hilton from baring all in her scandalous Instagram post earlier this week, simply captioning the near-naked photo, “#TrickOrTreat.”

15 TIMES CELEB NUDES WERE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKED: CHRIS EVANS, CARDI B AND MORE

Every year we look forward to seeing our favorite celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey pull out all the stops to create a little Halloween magic.

For many celebs that includes wearing nearly next-to-nothing, and tbh we’re here for it.

OK! takes a look at our favorite sexiest celeb Halloween costumes over the years.