Pregnant Olivia Culpo Bares Her Belly in Skimpy White Bikini: Photos
Olivia Culpo is glowing in full baby-bump mode.
The former Miss Universe flaunted her growing baby bump via Instagram in a skimpy white crochet bikini while on vacation.
She snapped a cute mirror selfie, topping the look with a brown bucket hat and going light on makeup to let her natural glow shine through.
In another photo, Culpo rocked the same tiny top while lounging on a balcony in a matching blue denim set. She playfully cradled her belly and looked every bit the chic mama-to-be.
“Carolina 🤍,” she captioned the sweet shots.
The Culpo Sisters star, who’s expecting her first child with NFL star husband Christian McCaffrey, has been showing off her pregnancy with effortless fashion.
In another mirror pic, she wore another white bikini set under a sheer long-sleeved cover-up.
Later, she turned the heat up by taking a dip in the lake in a flirty ruffled G-string bikini paired with cat-eye sunglasses. The barely there look hugged her figure as she soaked in the sunshine.
Even during the quiet moments, the brunette babe kept it cute as she shared cozy snaps cuddling with her poodle, adding a sweet touch to the beachy photo dump.
Fans filled the comments section with love — and baby name theories.
“Cue everyone thinking it’s a girl named Carolina,” one joked.
Another gushed, “Wow. No stretch marks.”
Others added, “Soo beautiful 😍😍😍!!” and “Carolina looks great on you!!”
The beauty queen first revealed her pregnancy back on March 10, sharing elegant black-and-white pics of her cradling her bump in a flowing gown.
“Next chapter, motherhood 🤍,” she wrote at the time.
- Olivia Culpo Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Christian McCaffrey: Photos
- Pregnant Olivia Culpo 'Can’t Wait for Motherhood' as 'She Knows' Husband Christian McCaffrey Will 'Make a Wonderful Father'
- Pregnant Olivia Culpo Was 'Bleeding Everywhere' in First Trimester Due to Blood Clot in Her Uterus: 'It Was a Lot'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a March 26 interview, she opened up about how thrilled she is to be expecting.
“I’ve been dreaming of this for a long time. It’s very special,” she said.
She also celebrated her baby shower in her hometown of Rhode Island last month — the same place she tied the knot with McCaffrey.
“Rhode Island has always held such a special place in my heart — it’s where I grew up, where so many of my values were shaped, and where most of my family still lives,” Culpo told Vogue. “It felt really meaningful to celebrate this next chapter surrounded by close family and friends in a place that feels so deeply like home.”
“The shower happened the morning after I was inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame,” she added. “Which made the whole weekend feel incredibly full-circle and emotional in the best way.”
Looking back on the celebration, she said, “It was a beautiful day. What I’ll remember most, though, was the love in the room — being surrounded by family and close friends as we prepare for this next chapter.”