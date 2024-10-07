George Clooney Sells His Gorgeous L.A Mansion to Newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for $14.5 Million: Photos

The Burn After Reading actor, 63, purchased the home in 1995 from Stevie Nicks at just $2.2 million.

In a previous interview, Clooney said of buying the house, "I was in the second season of ER living in a little house and I thought, well maybe it’s time to get a little bit larger house off the street so I wouldn’t fall prey to every photographer."

"To me, it was a sign of making it, to be able to buy your own home," he proudly added.