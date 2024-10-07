or
George Clooney Sells His Gorgeous L.A Mansion to Newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey for $14.5 Million: Photos

Photo of George Clooney and a picture of Christian McCaffrey with Olivia Culpo
Source: mega

The house was once owned by Stevie Nicks.

By:

Oct. 7 2024, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

George Clooney has offloaded his gorgeous mansion in Los Angeles' Fryman Canyon to newlyweds Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.

According to reports, the model and the NFL star — who tied the knot in June — splashed out $14.5 million for the abode.

olivia culpo house gallery
Source: MEGA

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey bought George Clooney's home for $14.5 million.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom house, which sits on 3.1 acres, was designed with celebrities in mind, as it's surrounded by trees and other greenery to ensure maximum privacy.

Luxe features include separate guest houses, a pool, tennis court, multiple bars, a temperature-controlled wine area and stone fireplaces.

olivia culpo house
Source: MEGA

The house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms in addition to guest houses.

The Burn After Reading actor, 63, purchased the home in 1995 from Stevie Nicks at just $2.2 million.

In a previous interview, Clooney said of buying the house, "I was in the second season of ER living in a little house and I thought, well maybe it’s time to get a little bit larger house off the street so I wouldn’t fall prey to every photographer."

"To me, it was a sign of making it, to be able to buy your own home," he proudly added.

george clooney sells mansion newlyweds olivia culpo christian mccaffrey million photos
Source: mega

The actor bought the home from Stevie Nicks in 1995.

It wasn't until decades later that now-wife, Amal Clooney, 46, moved in.

Aside from selling their L.A. property, the parents-of-two are said to have homes in Italy, New York City and other locations.

olivia culpo house
Source: MEGA

Amenities include a pool, tennis court and multiple fireplaces.

George Clooney

While the model, 32, and the San Francisco 49ers player, 28, are as happy as ever now that they're husband and wife, Culpo's wedding dress stirred up controversy.

Despite showing skin on the red carpet or for photo shoots, the brunette beauty chose a conservative Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured long sleeves and a high neckline, as she explained to Vogue that she "didn’t want it to exude s-- in any way, shape or form."

olivia culpo house
Source: mega

Culpo and McCaffrey purchased the property after their June 29 wedding.

Some people felt her words were shaming other women's choices, with stylist Kennedy Bingham explaining in a social media post that though there's nothing wrong with Culpo's dress, "the way that she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like."

olviia culpo house
Source: mega

Clooney has homes in Italy, NYC and other locations.

After the athlete caught wind of Bingham's comments, he replied, "What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does."

The Miss Universe 2012 winner also responded, writing, "Wow what an absolutely evil person you are, I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it's extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more."

Bingham wrote back and called out the model for working with Dolce and Gabbana, who have been accused of being homophobic.

"So we just aren't going to acknowledge how your words come across to other people or the background of the designers you're supporting? Like I said, the dress is beautiful and you look stunning," Bingham stated. "It's everything surrounding it I didn't agree with."

Architectural Digest reported on the house sale.

