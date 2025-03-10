Olivia Culpo Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Christian McCaffrey: Photos

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are going to be parents!

The model announced on Monday, March 10, that she is pregnant with her and husband Christian McCaffrey 's first child.

"Next chapter, motherhood 🤍," Culpo, 32, captioned a post featuring professional black-and-white photos of the brunette beauty showing off her baby bump in a gorgeous gown.

In the pictures, The Swing Of Things star adorably held her growing baby bump while smiling softly.