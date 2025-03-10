or
Olivia Culpo Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Christian McCaffrey: Photos

Photo of Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are going to be parents!

By:

March 10 2025, Updated 11:53 a.m. ET

Olivia Culpo is going to be a mom!

The model announced on Monday, March 10, that she is pregnant with her and husband Christian McCaffrey's first child.

"Next chapter, motherhood 🤍," Culpo, 32, captioned a post featuring professional black-and-white photos of the brunette beauty showing off her baby bump in a gorgeous gown.

In the pictures, The Swing Of Things star adorably held her growing baby bump while smiling softly.

The model announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Monday, March 10.

The mom-to-be additionally shared a video to her Instagram shortly after revealing she and McCaffrey have a baby on the way.

In the clip, Culpo and McCaffrey held hands while kissing in a grass field, as the Reprisal actress wore a different white dress with thin straps.

Culpo's comments sections were quickly flooded with excited reactions from family, famous friends and devoted fans.

"Yes yes yes yes yes you look gorgeous Liv!!!!!" fellow 49ers WAG Claire Kittle, wife of George Kittle, wrote, adding, "That’s one lucky baby in there ❤️ love you guys !!!!!!!" as the team's running back Kyle Juszczyk declared: "Uncle Juice can’t to meet his god child! Congrats guys!"

Olivia Culpo and Christina McCaffrey tied the knot in June 2024.

"You, my thoughtful, understanding, full of life friend, will be a phenomenal mom. Welcome to the club Olivia🥹🥹🥹," television personality Jeannie Mai expressed, while country singer Jessie James Decker gushed, "Olivia!!!! I am soooo happy for you and @christianmccaffrey 🥹🥹🥹🥹!!! You’re going to be an amazing mama 😍 😍😍😍😍 soooo happy!!!!"

Olivia's sister Aurora was thrilled by her younger sister's pregnancy reveal, as she stated, "😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I'm so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ cant wait to spoil him/her forever!!!!!"

The couple started dating in 2019.

The reality star's pregnancy announcement comes months after she tied the knot with the San Francisco 49ers running back in June 2024 at Ocean House resort in Watch Hill, R.I.

Olivia first sparked speculation about her pregnancy in October 2024 after she uploaded a photo to Instagram of Christian with his hand on her belly.

The TV star was also caught on camera cradling her baby bump while picking up takeout in Los Angeles, per photos obtained by Backgrid.

She seemed to attempt covering up her stomach with a light gray sweatsuit and black zip-up fleece. The comfy ensemble was paired with platform Uggs, as her hair was styled in loose waves.

This will be Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's first child.

Throughout her relationship with Christian, which began in 2019, Olivia was open about her fears she wouldn’t be able to conceive due to personal health woes.

"I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can," she explained during a 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters. "It could be really hard for me to have babies."

“Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes," Olivia continued at the time.

She admitted: "There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition, and I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."

