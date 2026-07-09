Olivia Jade Goes Braless in White Dress During Chic London Trip: Hot Photos
July 9 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Olivia Jade is embracing effortless summer fashion.
The influencer caught fans' attention after sharing a series of stylish Instagram photos, stepping out in a flowing white dress with a plunging neckline and a braless silhouette.
Jade, 26, kept her look simple yet sophisticated in a sleeveless white maxi dress that softly skimmed her figure. The breezy ensemble was perfect for a sunny day out and was paired with a backward navy baseball cap, oversized black sunglasses and a small white handbag.
In one snap, the social media personality posed outside a flower-covered building with her hands behind her back, letting the airy dress steal the show. Another photo captured her strolling down the sidewalk, giving fans a side view of the dress' low-cut neckline and relaxed fit.
A wider shot showed Jade standing on a charming London street surrounded by lush greenery and picturesque storefronts as she adjusted her baseball cap.
‘So Beautiful’
As expected, followers quickly flooded the comments section with praise for her effortlessly chic look.
“Loveeeeee this dress wow,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “you’re soooo cute.”
“I wanna put you in my pocket,” a third quipped.
“You are so beautiful,” another user wrote.
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Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private
The stylish post comes months after Giannulli explained why she has no plans to publicly discuss her romantic relationships anymore.
“That part of my life, I'm a completely closed book. I'm just going to be a mystery," she added. "When I was younger, I wanted to say my piece a lot more. Now I don't have that desire at all.”
Speaking with an outlet, the YouTuber reflected on how growing up in the spotlight changed the way she approaches social media and personal boundaries.
"I feel like I shared everything and then I look back on a lot of things I said and I was just like, 'Why did you post that? Why did you say that? Why did you think that?'" Giannulli admitted to People. "But I was a child, so I'll give myself some grace."
She continued, "But I think now, just as I've gotten older, it's not even that conscious. I think it's just more of like, 'Okay, I want to share that. That's helpful or beneficial to somebody else.' Like a makeup tip or something like that. And then other stuff I'm like, 'Who cares? Just no one.' And then I'll keep it to myself."
Looking Ahead to Her Beauty Brand
Giannulli, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also shared an update on her long-awaited beauty line, o.piccola, which was launched in May. She revealed that the project has been years in the making.
"I'm just so nervous to put something out for the first time, and I really want it to be perfect," she said.