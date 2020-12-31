While not everyone was impressed with Olivia Jade Giannulli during her Red Table Talk appearance, the influencer still has fans who want her to return to YouTube — and she has agreed to come back to the platform in 2021.

“Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!” one TikTok user asked. “Comments like this make my day and I’m really grateful and also ok I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube,” Giannulli replied, adding, “What! Ahh!”

“Y’all I do be missing her videos I can’t lie,” one user wrote. However, most of the comments were about the college admissions scandal, with many users jokingly asking for “a day in the life at usc” videos, a “rowing tutorial” and a “visiting mom in jail vlog.”

Giannulli’s career came to a halt when her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were busted for paying $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer to get both of their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them had participated in the sport.

Giannulli stopped making YouTube videos last December and told her 1.86 million subscribers that “I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.” She makes makeup tutorials and fashion videos on the platform but has kept a low profile since the scandal erupted.

Loughlin was released on Monday, December 28, after almost two months behind bars. Loughlin was also issued two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine, while her husband was given a 5-month jail sentence, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith were more sympathetic towards the 21-year-old during their chat, but Adrienne Banfield-Norris was frustrated to see her there, and admitted that she found it hard to muster up the energy to care about Giannulli not being in school and losing brand deals when there are bigger things going on in the world. Giannulli did not return to the University of California and said that she shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

Banfield-Norris also felt that Giannulli would be fine due to her privilege. “I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story,” Banfield-Norris said. “I feel like here we are, [a] white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.”

“I feel like a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege. So when it was happening, it didn’t feel wrong. I was in my own bubble, focusing on my own comfortable world,” Giannulli admitted.

When the scandal became public, she struggled to understand why it was wrong and why people were upset with her. Over time, Giannulli realized her family messed up and she will be changing her ways. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she said. “I didn’t come on here to win people over … I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities.”