Who Has Jacob Elordi Dated Before Kendall Jenner? Inside the Actor's Past Relationships Amid Latest Dating Rumors

Jacob Elordi is on a quest to find love.

The Australian actor's first high-profile romance was with his The Kissing Booth costar Joey King. They met on the set of the hit Netflix franchise in 2017, and their connection blossomed afterward.

"Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship," King told Bello magazine in May 2018. "Right away, we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'"

She continued, "It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."

They continued dating for over a year before they called it quits in 2018. Despite the breakup, the former couple continued to work together on The Kissing Booth sequels.

In an interview with Howard Stern, King admitted she "could not date another actor" after Elordi, explaining, "I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him. I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."

The Bullet Train star confirmed her engagement to director Steven Piet in March 2022. They tied the knot during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles and hosted a lavish wedding in Mallorca, Spain, in 2023.