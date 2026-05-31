Who Has Jacob Elordi Dated Before Kendall Jenner? Inside the Actor's Past Relationships Amid Latest Dating Rumors
May 31 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Joey King
Jacob Elordi is on a quest to find love.
The Australian actor's first high-profile romance was with his The Kissing Booth costar Joey King. They met on the set of the hit Netflix franchise in 2017, and their connection blossomed afterward.
"Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship," King told Bello magazine in May 2018. "Right away, we were talking about gross things with each other. But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'"
She continued, "It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."
They continued dating for over a year before they called it quits in 2018. Despite the breakup, the former couple continued to work together on The Kissing Booth sequels.
In an interview with Howard Stern, King admitted she "could not date another actor" after Elordi, explaining, "I think it's a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I've ever learned in my life from him. I think that it's awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It's really tough."
The Bullet Train star confirmed her engagement to director Steven Piet in March 2022. They tied the knot during a civil ceremony in Los Angeles and hosted a lavish wedding in Mallorca, Spain, in 2023.
Zendaya
In August 2019, Elordi sparked dating rumors with his Euphoria costar Zendaya after they were spotted vacationing in Greece.
The Frankenstein actor quickly denied the speculation in a December 2019 interview with GQ Australia, saying Zendaya was like his "sister." However, the two were seen getting cozy several times, including during an outing in New York and a Broadway date.
Neither ever confirmed the buzz, which died down after spring 2020.
Zendaya is engaged to her longtime partner, Tom Holland, after the Spider-Man actor proposed at one of her family homes over the holidays in 2025.
Kaia Gerber
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Shortly after his dating rumors with Zendaya fizzled out, Elordi was romantically linked to Kaia Gerber in September 2020. Following multiple outings together, they made their romance Instagram official on November 1, 2020.
The pair made their red carpet debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in September 2021. Less than two months later, in November 2021, multiple news outlets revealed Elordi and Gerber had gone their separate ways.
The model is currently dating actor Lewis Pullman.
Olivia Jade Giannulli
Elordi was later linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli after they were photographed on a coffee date in Los Angeles in December 2021. They first split in August 2022 before rekindling their on-again, off-again romance, which ended for good in August 2025.
"Even though they've been on and off, they still talk all the time and remained close friends," a source told People at the time. "Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends."
Kendall Jenner
In April, the Wuthering Heights actor triggered speculation that he is dating again.
According to Deuxmoi, Elordi was seen "making out" with Kendall Jenner at Justin Bieber's exclusive Coachella after-party. The outlet added they "were enjoying each other's company" at the festival.
Elordi and Jenner had reportedly been dating for several months after meeting through mutual friends. However, the Priscilla actor stayed tight-lipped about the relationship.
"He has a real disdain for the whole reality television scene," a source exclusively told OK!. "Jacob sees himself as part of the artistic side of Hollywood – literature, film, character work – and he doesn't want to be lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world. That's partly why he insisted everything stay quiet."
OK! also learned they were set up by Kylie Jenner.
Following the dating rumors, Jacob and Kendall spent quality time during a romantic escape to Kauai, Hawaii, and joined Kylie and Timothée Chalamet at Michael Rubin's NFL Rookie Party on May 17.
"Kylie and Timothée were walking around holding hands, and Kendall kept a casual arm around Jacob as they stayed close," Deuxmoi reported.
Neither has publicly addressed the romance speculation.