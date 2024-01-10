John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Governors Awards 2 Years After the Birth of Their Son

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had a very special date night on Tuesday, January 9, as the couple — who share son Malcolm, 2 — made their red carpet debut at the 14th annual Governors Awards.

The comedian and the actress stunned at the event, as Munn, 43, stepped out in a Maticevski swing top and skirt while Mulaney, 41, wore a black suit and bow tie.