John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Make Red Carpet Debut at 2024 Governors Awards 2 Years After the Birth of Their Son
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had a very special date night on Tuesday, January 9, as the couple — who share son Malcolm, 2 — made their red carpet debut at the 14th annual Governors Awards.
The comedian and the actress stunned at the event, as Munn, 43, stepped out in a Maticevski swing top and skirt while Mulaney, 41, wore a black suit and bow tie.
The outing came shortly after the duo attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, where Mulaney took home a trophy for the writing on his Netflix standup special Baby J.
“I can’t wait to show this award to our son for a special he will never, ever be allowed to watch,” the SNL alum joked after accepting the award.
Following the ceremony, Munn shared a series of photos in celebration of her lover’s big win.
“BABY J!!!” she wrote alongside a snap of Mulaney holding up the gold statue. Another image showed Munn and Mulaney in the mirror as he stood behind her and kissed the back of her head.
Lastly, Munn included a photo of their pride and joy next to his father’s award.
In response, Mulaney left a comment on the post, quipping, “Thank you baby! What a sharp, unsafe thing to bring home!”
The pair began dating in 2021 amid Mulaney’s messy divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tender. Just five months after they confirmed their relationship, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their son.
The parents-of-one first met in 2013 while attending Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe's wedding.
"We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" Munn told HuffPost Live in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So, you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."
Munn later admitted she emailed Mulaney after the event.
"I might've got the wrong email — probably," she added at the time. "That's what I tell myself."
In 2022, Mulaney opened up about welcoming his son with Munn in a candid Saturday Night Live monologue.
"We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room. [He’s] under this big bright light, and light is just shining in his eyes," he began.
"He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son,’" he joked. "A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy."
ET reported on Mulaney and Munn's red carpet debut.