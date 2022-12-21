Olivia Munn Snuggles Up To John Mulaney In Cute Snap Weeks After Celebrating Son's First Birthday — See Photo!
Loved up! Olivia Munn snuggled up to her boyfriend, John Mulaney, in a cute new photo — weeks after the pair celebrated their son Malcolm's first birthday.
On Tuesday, December 20, the 42-year-old actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself wearing glasses while using a blanket as the comedian, 40, sat beside her on the couch.
The brunette beauty also shared a photo of her tot, writing, "My hapa baby."
At the end of November, the pair, who began dating in 2021 — the same year he filed for divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler, couldn't help but gush over their little boy.
"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much," the mom-of-one wrote via social media.
For his part, the Saturday Night Live alum posted a photo with Malcolm.
"My #1 buddy is now #1 years old. Every day of his life we have fed him a full chocolate cake. I love you Malc. You aced your first year," he wrote.
Of course, people couldn't help but rave about the milestone. One person wrote, "The BEST!!! SO happy for you and your family!" while another added, "The three of you aced his first year! Happy Birthday to your handsome little man 🎂🥳 @johnmulaney @oliviamunn."
A third person exclaimed, "I LOVE THIS LITTLE GUY! Cheers to many more beautiful baby."
After it was revealed that Munn and Mulaney were expanding their brood, the latter, who checked himself into rehab in December 2020, was looking forward to the future.
“We’re having a baby together,” Mulaney told Seth Meyers in September 2021. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news! Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery [from my drug addiction].”
“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he continued of the Newsroom lead. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. She’s kind of held my hand [through my recovery].”