Olivia Newton John's Widower John Easterling Says He's 'Doing Super Fantastic' 2 Years After Actress' Death: 'I'm Staying Very Busy'
John Easterling still thinks about his late wife Olivia Newton-John, who died two years ago.
"I'm doing super fantastic," the 72-year-old businessman told People.
"I'm staying very busy with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund and the research that's going on there. We're sponsoring plant medicine and cancer research. And the beauty is that we're seeing stunning results in the early stages," he explained.
The widower is currently working on selling the expansive ranch in Santa Ynez, Calif., where he and Newton-John, who died of b------ cancer, spent many years together, including where she passed away.
"I'm still at the ranch, but we just put it on the market. I've got the animals here, the horses and cat and dogs. We're all just moving forward," Easterling said.
During Newton-John’s lifetime, Easterning cherished their time at their property. Now, he feels it’s time to pass that serene and picturesque space onto someone who can appreciate it just as much as they did.
Easterling shared that he still feels so connected to his wife that it's difficult for him to consider finding a new romantic partner.
"Olivia and I had a love so big and so indefinite in time," he gushed. "We embraced it as something even bigger than ourselves. We never had any petty arguments or anything like that. I mean, our whole life experience and the things that we shared and believed in were just too important. I didn't even think love could be like that."
In February 2023, Easterling opened up to Hoda Kotb on the Today show about how he coped with the death of the "Xanadu" singer.
In his interview with the broadcaster, Easterling said he felt his wife “the most now,” especially “late at night or early in the morning.”
“I’ll just be walking around the house or throwing the ball for the dogs and just speak to her out loud," he recalled.
"A guy I was flying with said, ‘You know, John, when you’re lucky enough to have found your true soul mate, and you share a heart, when one passes, the other has the obligation to live life for both," he continued.