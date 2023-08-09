Brave Last Days: Olivia Newton-John Told Her Daughter She Loved Her Before Taking Her Final Breath
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, 37, opened up about the actress' final moments to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death.
"[Her caregiver] Carol says she opened her eyes, looked at me and mouthed, 'I love you.' That's a very special last memory for me," the singer said of her last interaction with her mother.
"We had a symbiotic relationship," she explained. "I've battled with a lot of things in my life. She'd always be like, 'You're so powerful and strong and magnificent.'"
The "Physical" vocalist tragically passed from breast cancer in August 2022 after battling the disease for 30 years. She took her last breath in her and husband John Easterling's Santa Ynez, Calif., home.
"She loved her spot outside her bedroom to watch the birds," Lattanzi added, who moved into the house to help take care of her mother. After Newton-John had spent many of her last days in the hospital, "we were like, 'She doesn't want to be here,'" Lattanzi noted, adding that they brought Newton-John back home.
"We wanted to get her home to the animals, to the birds," she said.
Easterling was also a part of the interview, to which he added, "There's no replacing her."
The duo then explained why they believe Newton-John is still with them despite her passing.
"Two weeks after she passed my phone accidentally took a picture of my dog, and there floating by his head was a little blue orb, the same color as this," Lattanzi said while pointing to an aquamarine pendant necklace that was once her mother's.
"Mom and I had talked years back. We'd watch these paranormal shows, and I'd say, 'You gotta show up for me.' And she was like, 'I'll show up as one of those orb things,'" the only child of Newton-John explained.
Easterling added to Lattanzi's orb theory, explaining that two months ago he visited Peru with his wife's ashes to commemorate their 15th wedding anniversary, where they tied the knot.
"I took a picture, and this blue orb is right between my eyes," he said while showing the snap. "It's been a supernatural year."
