'Grease' Secrets & Scandals: Terrible Tantrums & Backstabbing

Another shot to Conaway’s ego was that the masterminds behind Grease wanted the leading man to stand taller than the other males in the film. Conaway, who naturally stood taller than Travolta, was instructed to slouch down for scenes where he stood next to Travolta. Ouch. But Travolta didn’t overshadow him offstage with the ladies. Conaway entertained several of the actresses in his trailer. And he had the hots for Newton-John! While she liked him well enough as a friend, she wasn’t interested in him romantically. So she ended up introducing him to her sister Rona — who Conaway eventually married!

So technically Newton-John and Conaway were brother and sister for a few years in the ’80s. Jeff and Rona tied the knot in 1980, but the marriage lasted only five years. And finally, Newton-John answered the most asked question about the movie: Why didn’t she date John Travolta in real life? The two certainly had amazing chemistry as Sandy and Danny, but they weren’t lovebirds. “We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen,” said the Aussie, describing their bond as “sisterly.”

“I think it was good, because I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something. So I think it was just as well that it didn’t happen. But we’re still great friends.”

But just because they didn’t date doesn’t mean Travolta didn’t have a crush on the blonde beauty during filming. In fact, their costar Didi Conn (Frenchy) revealed that was very much the case. “Oh yeah, he liked her,” she said. Travolta says that somewhere, Sandy and Danny are still together. “I think they had several kids, which people did in those days. They adored their kids and they held on to their romance,” laughed the star. “Sandy and Danny were the real deal.”