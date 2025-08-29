EXCLUSIVE Olivia Pierson Dishes on Favorite Activities With A-List Friend Group After Star-Studded Birthday Bash Source: @khloekardashian/@oliviapierson/Instagram In an exclusive interview, Olivia Pierson broke down her lavish birthday bash, attended by besties Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Olivia Pierson rang in her birthday with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The WAGS alum celebrated turning 36 with a dinner alongside her A-list besties, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Yris Palmer. In an exclusive interview with OK! about her L.A. Glam Co. collaboration, Olivia detailed her birthday bash and dished on some of her favorite ways to spend downtime with her friend group.

Olivia Pierson's Luxe Birthday Party

Source: @oliviapierson/Instagram Olivia Pierson just turned 36.

The reality TV star went out with her girlfriends on her actual birthday, August 20, which she admitted she was "such a nerd about." "I love celebrating on the day," she gushed. "The girls had everything done up. My cousin Natalie did all the planning. She's such a big creative, so the dinner was beautiful. The girls had their gifts planned, and it was great." The group dined at Casaléna in Woodland Hills, Calif., and dressed in full glam for the special occasion. Olivia wore a long, pink corseted dress from House of CB and styled her bleach-blonde locks in loose waves. "I thought it would be a fun occasion to dress up," she expressed. Khloé posted a sweet tribute to Olivia a few days after the festivities. "You are truly one of the most incredible people and you deserve the most incredible life ✨," the Kardashians star captioned an August 22 Instagram post. "You give everyone around you so much love and kindness. Celebrating you is an honor 🤍 we all love you so much. HBD sweet @oliviapierson."

Olivia Pierson Likes to 'Chill on the Couch' With Her Friend Group

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Kim and Khloé Kardashian attended Olivia Pierson's birthday party.

Olivia typically keeps hangouts with her friend group low-key — sans makeup or dresses. "That's the funny thing with all of us girls. My close friends and I, a lot of us...we tend to be introverts. So when we get together, [we] chill on the couch with a glass of wine, no makeup," she explained. "[For the party,] Natalie, who did the invite, specifically told the girls, 'Okay, we're getting dressy.' It ended up being so fun, because with me and my tight group of girlfriends, we're usually more chill." The Canadian TV personality formed her inner circle through "friends of friends" and holds her girls close, even amid her busy schedule. "As you get older, you see the value of your time and everyone...you have to consciously water the friendship," she said. "As I've gotten older, I think the circle's gotten tighter...you have to put effort in. The friends that I have now have a mutual love for each other, and we both want to water each other's friendship. Consciously making the time to keep those girlfriends is important. Every gal should have at least one great girlfriend."

Olivia Pierson's 'Love Island' Obsession

Source: L.A. Glam Co. Olivia Pierson loves to watch 'Love Island.'

During the summer, Olivia and her girls gathered to watch Love Island, even though she thinks the series is "brain rot." "We had a fun time with it," she exclaimed. "It was a juicy season." Even though they enjoyed this season's episodes, Olivia thought the reunion was "womp womp" and was disappointed that fan-favorite Huda Mustafa dodged the question about her current boyfriend.

Olivia Pierson's L.A. Glam Co. Partnership

Source: L.A. Glam Co. Olivia Pierson is collaborating with L.A. Glam Co.