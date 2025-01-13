Olivia Ponton's Stunning Bikini Body Turns Heads as She Lies in the Sand in a Curve-Hugging Swimsuit: Photos
Olivia Ponton is a dream girl!
The model flaunted her flawless figure in a series of new photos shared to Instagram on Sunday, January 12.
"Laying around🐚🌊🏝️🤍," Ponton captioned her upload, which featured several snaps of the star in a beautiful blue bikini.
In some of the pictures, the blonde beauty laid out in the sand as waves crashed in the ocean behind her. Other photos showcased the Victoria's Secret model standing up and flexing her toned tummy and legs.
In the comments section of the post, friends and fans of Ponton drooled over her gorgeous bikini body.
"Yesssss omg stop it," DJ and influencer Alexandra "Xandra" Pohl wrote beneath her best friend's upload, while an admirer declared: "You are unreal."
"Pic two is my new background," lifestyle content creator Avery Woods quipped, as an internet troll guessed, "picture credit Joe Burrow."
Ponton has been linked romantically to Burrow ever since she was inside of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's home when it was robbed in December 2024.
As OK! previously reported, audio from a 911 call revealed Ponton's mom telling a dispatcher her daughter was "wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside."
In separate audio footage, Ponton herself called police, stating: "Someone broke into my house... it's like completely messed up."
Burrow, who was playing an NFL away game in Dallas, Texas, at the time of the burglary, later said during a press conference, "I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one, and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that's all I got to say about that."
Later that month, a source confirmed to People that Ponton and Burrow had "been hooking up since the early fall and are keeping it casual."
Neither Burrow nor Ponton have addressed their rumored romance publicly and have not been spotted together in any released photos or videos.
The influencer, who came out as bisexual during an interview with Teen Vogue in 2021, previously dated Canadian soccer star Kaila Novak and sparked romance rumors with Cole Bennett in 2023 after they were spotted hugging while enjoying a meal together.
Ponton also put her former relationship with Attaway General actor and fellow social media star Kio Cyr on full display when their romance took the TikTok world by storm in 2020.