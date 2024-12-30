PHOTOS Model Olivia Ponton Shows Off Her Bikini Body as She Highlights Her Favorite Outfits From 2024 Amid Joe Burrow Romance Rumors: Photos Source: MEGA Olivia Ponton sparked romance rumors with Joe Burrow after she reported a robbery from inside of his home.

If the rumors are true — Joe Burrow is one lucky guy! Olivia Ponton, who's supposedly in the midst of a fling with the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 29, to showcase several stripped-down snaps she took over the past year.

Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram The model showed off her flawless figure via Instagram on Sunday, December 9.

"Outfits I loved in 2024," the model captioned a carousel of photos shared to the social media app. In one of the alluring images, the Victoria's Secret model posed in nothing but a bra, underwear and sweatpants from PINK while smiling in front of a mirror inside of what appeared to be her New York City apartment.

Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram Olivia Ponton flaunted her bikini body in various swimwear styles.

In another drool-worthy picture, Ponton emerged from the water in a tiny white bikini. Re-sharing the photo to her Instagram Story, the blonde beauty explained: "My amazing friend @michalawaltz gave me this swimsuit and it was my favorite allll summer long."

In an additional snap, Ponton showed off her toned tummy while wearing a colorful ensemble from the brand Mirae. The matching set, which is sold at Revolve, rest low on her waist, featured tiny straps and had a bandeau-styled design covering only her chest. The TikTok star initially posted in the summery couture back in August, when she was visiting Italy.

Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram The blonde beauty showed off her hourglass waist in a low-rise skirt.

Even when Ponton goes full coverage on top, she almost always leaves little to the imagination — this time sporting an oversized gray blazer and no pants. The 22-year-old accessorized her pantsless look from The Frankie Shop with chic black sunglasses and a matching shoulder bag.

Ponton's social media spree of thirst traps comes amid rumors she's dating Burrow, 28. Earlier this month, a source confirmed to People the unexpected duo has "been hooking up since the early fall and are keeping it casual."

Source: @olivia.ponton/Instagram Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow have been 'hooking up' since early fall 2024, per a source.

Ponton and Burrow's rumored romance was exposed after it was revealed the model had been the one to prompt a phone call to police after alerting her mother that the Bengals star's home was robbed on Monday, December 9, while the quarterback was out of town playing football in Dallas, Texas. In audio obtained by TMZ, Ponton's mom could be heard telling a dispatcher her daughter was "wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding or if she should be going outside."