How Ja'Marr Chase Stays Positive Amid Cincinnati Bengals' Disappointing NFL Season
Ja'Marr Chase is determined to stay optimistic despite the Cincinnati Bengals' one percent chance at making the playoffs.
The professional wide receiver sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to discuss his secret to overcoming adversity during his team's rather disappointing NFL season while promoting his partnership with 7-Eleven for their second line of Always Open x Ja'Marr Chase merch.
"We take it game by game," Chase says of the Bengals, which is lead by quarterback Joe Burrow, as he notes the NFL has a "long season" and there's always "still a chance" to make the playoffs until truly impossible to do so. "We take it one game at a time and try not to overdo it, but it's a team effort at the end of the day, so we just have to make sure we are all on one page."
When it comes to his mindset on the football field, Chase prioritizes the importance of staying positive — even if he isn't pleased with his team's record.
"It's all about having fun at the end of the day. You have to remember that this is still a game and you want to have fun with it, you know?" the 24-year-old explains.
Chase says he uses a motivational message Kodak Black once said to keep him motivated throughout the season.
"He said in one of his songs, 'Once I'm done having fun with it, I'm done with it.' That's stuck with me," the Louisiana State University alum shares. "As long as I'm having fun, I'm going to give it my all."
Chase's mindset is part of the reason he dresses to impress before every single game the Bengals play.
"I try to have something going for every game day to show off my style," Chase notes of the impressively fashionable outfits he wears when arriving at his team's weekly matchups. "If you're excited to put the clothes on, if you really like what you got on, that gets you ready for the game."
As an athlete, Chase confesses he was "a little bit afraid at first" to lean into his love for fashion.
"It's not something everyone is comfortable with," he mentions.
Chase was fortunately able to turn his love for clothing into a career opportunity thanks to 7-Eleven.
"It all started from an interview I had after a game. One of the reporters asked me if I thought I was open on a certain play, and I kind of looked at him funny and said I'm 'always f------' open,' just like that."
"[After] it went viral, 7-Eleven actually reached out. We ended up communicating for the partnership," he details of the collection — which features streetwear-inspired tees, crewnecks, snapbacks and fitted caps, in addition to game-day accessories like insulated beverage holders, stickers and pins.
"Creating this collection with 7-Eleven has been really special because it brings together my passion for both football and fashion. It was awesome to see how quickly the line came together last year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better," Chase states in a press release about the project. "The collaboration is a natural fit because 7-Eleven promises the same commitment to their customers that I promise my teammates and fans: We're both always open."