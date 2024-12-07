How Ja'Marr Chase Stays Positive Amid Cincinnati Bengals' Disappointing NFL Season

"We take it game by game," Chase says of the Bengals, which is lead by quarterback Joe Burrow, as he notes the NFL has a "long season" and there's always "still a chance" to make the playoffs until truly impossible to do so. "We take it one game at a time and try not to overdo it, but it's a team effort at the end of the day, so we just have to make sure we are all on one page."

When it comes to his mindset on the football field, Chase prioritizes the importance of staying positive — even if he isn't pleased with his team's record.