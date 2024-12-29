Mystery Solved! Keanu Reeves' Luxury Watch Collection Found in Chile After His L.A. Home Was Robbed in 2023
Keanu Reeves got justice this holiday season!
A year after Reeves' Los Angeles, Calif., home was robbed in December 2023, authorities reportedly recovered The Matrix star's luxury watch collection in eastern Santiago, Chile.
One of the four watches found was an engraved Rolex Submariner watch worth $9,000. According to local police, the 60-year-old’s expensive piece was meant for his John Wick 4 stuntman and read “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”
Per CNN, Chilean authorities revealed they’d found at least one of the “valuable" watches "belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023,” in addition to other fine jewelry. The report also shared that a 21-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the robbery.
CNN noted U.S. officials worked with Chilean investigators to locate the whereabouts of the items. The 2023 robbery was unfortunately not the first time Reeves experienced a break-in, as in September 2014, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that the actor’s house was burglarized twice over three days.
As OK! previously reported, the recovery of the items came after the Generation Um... alum had a rare date night with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
While walking the red carpet on December 16, the lovebirds held hands and smiled for the cameras. The pair — who began dating in 2019 — were also spotted exchanging loving glances during the public appearance.
The 51-year-old artist donned a stunning black floor-length dress coat with detailed sequins, black pointed-toe shoes and carried a sparkling silver bag. Meanwhile, the Siberia lead donned a dark green shirt, a red and blue striped tie and a navy suit.
Despite Reeves’ many invites, a source shared that the duo only attend Hollywood events "that truly matter to them."
"They're both homebodies," the insider explained. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."
"They both work hard and then enjoy life together. They're very much a normal couple," the source added. "She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."
The confident noted that the lover’s romance "is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in."
Grant previously spoke about dealing with her partner being in the spotlight.
"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good,'" she told Vogue about debuting her romance with Reeves.