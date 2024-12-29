or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Keanu Reeves
OK LogoNEWS

Mystery Solved! Keanu Reeves' Luxury Watch Collection Found in Chile After His L.A. Home Was Robbed in 2023

Photo of Keanu Reeves.
Source: MEGA

Authorities said they also recovered some additional jewelry stolen from Keanu Reeves' home in Chile.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Keanu Reeves got justice this holiday season!

A year after Reeves' Los Angeles, Calif., home was robbed in December 2023, authorities reportedly recovered The Matrix star's luxury watch collection in eastern Santiago, Chile.

Article continues below advertisement
keanu reeves watch collection found chile la home robbed
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves' Rolex Submariner watch worth $9,000 was found by authorities in the South American country.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the four watches found was an engraved Rolex Submariner watch worth $9,000. According to local police, the 60-year-old’s expensive piece was meant for his John Wick 4 stuntman and read “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”

Per CNN, Chilean authorities revealed they’d found at least one of the “valuable" watches "belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023,” in addition to other fine jewelry. The report also shared that a 21-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the robbery.

Article continues below advertisement

CNN noted U.S. officials worked with Chilean investigators to locate the whereabouts of the items. The 2023 robbery was unfortunately not the first time Reeves experienced a break-in, as in September 2014, the Los Angeles Police Department shared that the actor’s house was burglarized twice over three days.

As OK! previously reported, the recovery of the items came after the Generation Um... alum had a rare date night with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Article continues below advertisement
keanu reeves watch collection found chile la home robbed
Source: MEGA

A 21-year-old man has reportedly been arrested as a suspect in the robbery of Keanu Reeves' watches.

Article continues below advertisement

While walking the red carpet on December 16, the lovebirds held hands and smiled for the cameras. The pair — who began dating in 2019 — were also spotted exchanging loving glances during the public appearance.

The 51-year-old artist donned a stunning black floor-length dress coat with detailed sequins, black pointed-toe shoes and carried a sparkling silver bag. Meanwhile, the Siberia lead donned a dark green shirt, a red and blue striped tie and a navy suit.

MORE ON:
Keanu Reeves

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Reeves’ many invites, a source shared that the duo only attend Hollywood events "that truly matter to them."

"They're both homebodies," the insider explained. "They'd much rather entertain at home. They often have friends over for dinner. It's always the best."

Article continues below advertisement
keanu reeves watch collection found chile la home robbed
Source: MEGA

The Rolex watch was reportedly engraved with the message, '2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.'

Article continues below advertisement

"They both work hard and then enjoy life together. They're very much a normal couple," the source added. "She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu's. When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set."

The confident noted that the lover’s romance "is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in."

Article continues below advertisement
keanu reeves watch collection found chile la home robbed
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves' home was also broken into twice over three days in 2014.

Grant previously spoke about dealing with her partner being in the spotlight.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating, but the question I've been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good,'" she told Vogue about debuting her romance with Reeves.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.