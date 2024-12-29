Mystery Solved! Keanu Reeves' Luxury Watch Collection Found in Chile After His L.A. Home Was Robbed in 2023

One of the four watches found was an engraved Rolex Submariner watch worth $9,000. According to local police, the 60-year-old’s expensive piece was meant for his John Wick 4 stuntman and read “2021, JW4, thank you, The John Wick Five.”

Per CNN, Chilean authorities revealed they’d found at least one of the “valuable" watches "belonging to a famous actor who was the victim of a robbery in Los Angeles in December 2023,” in addition to other fine jewelry. The report also shared that a 21-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the robbery.