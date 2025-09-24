Olivia Rodrigo Goes Braless as She Travels With Her Friends: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo is serving looks and living it up!

Fresh off her GUTS World Tour, which wrapped in early August, the 22-year-old has been taking some well-deserved downtime. On Monday, September 22, she gave fans a peek into her travels with a carousel of Instagram photos, simply captioned, “love & wishes 🌸🌷💐.”

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram Olivia Rodrigo shared Instagram photos of her travels after wrapping up her GUTS World Tour.

The set showed Rodrigo’s off-duty style in full swing. In one shot, she wore a cream-colored top with a plunging cutout design and no bra, paired with low-rise jeans. The daring look highlighted her figure and captured her carefree vibe as she spent time with friends. The carousel started with a blurry but fun selfie of the “deja vu” singer and a pal sipping cocktails with a scenic backdrop. Rodrigo sported a polka dot halter top and a bold red lip for the night out. Another snap showed her or a friend strolling along a quiet lakeside path, keeping the vibe casual and peaceful.

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram The star shared a photo of her in London.

She also shared a London street-style moment, a cozy evening playing cards at a bar with a cocktail in hand and a glamorous mirror selfie in which she sported a red lace dress. The corset-inspired gown, complete with black lace trim and a tiered skirt, had fans comparing her look to an emoji.

As always, her followers couldn’t resist speculating about her next move. Many believe the photos — and her cryptic caption — might be teasing her highly anticipated third studio album. “CUTEEE !!! where’s the album,” one fan asked. “I feel OR3 on the horizon….” another wrote. “So this is what OR3 gonna look like,” added a third. One fan even went full detective mode, saying, “OR3 IS CALLED LOVE. LOVE IS 3 LETTERS AND ITS ON THE 3RD SLIDE.”' The chatter only grew louder when another follower joked, “blink twice if OR3 is coming.”

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram The carousel also showed the singer sipping cocktails, walking lakeside and wearing a red lace dress.

The Filipino-American pop superstar also made headlines recently for speaking out after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! The move drew backlash across the entertainment industry, and Rodrigo made it clear where she stood.

She reposted a statement from SAG-AFTRA and added her own words, writing: “so upset over this blatant censorship and abuse of power. I stand with Jimmy Kimmel and I stand for freedom of speech.”

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram Fans speculated the photos hinted at Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming third album, nicknamed 'OR3.'