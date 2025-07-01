Olivia Rodrigo Nearly Spills Out of Tight White Top Ahead of Glastonbury Performance: Watch
Olivia Rodrigo definitely knows how to bring the heat before hitting the stage!
The “driver’s license” singer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her Glastonbury prep on TikTok, posting a playful video from Sunday, June 29, just hours before she performed in England.
Dressed in a jaw-dropping off-white halter corset mini dress with delicate lace accents, Rodrigo nearly spilled out of the plunging neckline. She completed the edgy look with fishnet tights, a swipe of bold red lipstick and classic Doc Martens.
“b 4 glasto,” she wrote in the caption, lipsyncing Tom Skinner’s viral line: “I’m getting nervous, but I’m starting to get a bit shaky you know,” while her glam squad got her ready for the huge event.
Fans instantly filled the comments section with love.
“ur set was genuinely one of the best in glastonbury's history 😭,” one raved, while another said, “She’s doing everything except giving clues about the new album."
Others couldn’t help but notice her dainty “L” necklace — possibly a nod to boyfriend Louis Partridge.
“OLIVIA IS IN HER ACTIVE ERAAAA,” one user declared.
“Shes so prettyyyyy,” added another.
Her gorgeous corset moment was just the beginning of a headline-worthy Glastonbury set.
Rodrigo hit the Pyramid Stage and joined The Cure’s Robert Smith for an epic duet, performing “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven.”
"He's the nicest, most wonderful man ever and I'm so honoured to play with him tonight," Rodrigo said of Smith, per the BBC.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As she took in the massive crowd, Rodrigo hyped up the audience.
“Glastonbury's been my dream festival forever and I can't believe today's the day,” she shouted. “How are we doing tonight Glastonbury? I don't think I've ever seen so many people in my life. Guys, it's the last night of the festival. Are you ready to have some fun?"
The setlist also included her track “so american,” which fans believe is about the flirty moments and inside jokes she shares with her British man.
"I love England so much,” Rodrigo told the crowd. “I love how nobody judges you for having a pint at noon. I love English sweets, all the sweets from M&S, Colin the Caterpillar specifically.”
She added, “True story: I have had three sticky toffee puddings since coming to Glastonbury. And as luck would have it, I love English boys.”
While Rodrigo was busy owning the stage, Partridge proudly showed her some love online.
"I hope you caught Olivia’s show last night. A truly special performance on such a huge scale," the Enola Holmes actor wrote alongside photos of her Glastonbury weekend.
“She worked her a-- off for it and couldn’t be more deserving of all her success and for the great crowd that was watching. What a moment #glastonberry," he added.
Rodrigo responded in the comments, writing, "glastonBERRY ilysm," with three crying emojis.