'So Disgusting': Jimmy Kimmel Faces Backlash for 'Unlocking' a New Insecurity for Olivia Rodrigo During Live Interview
Bad joke?
On the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel had pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on, where they talked about her latest album, Guts.
While the interview seemingly went well overall, fans fixated on a joke the talk show personality made about the teen star’s teeth.
“You’ve got your mouth and a little chip of your tooth there also,” Kimmel pointed out while holding up the album art, which features a close-up image of Rodrigo’s mouth.
“Oh man!” she replied as the camera zoomed into the barely noticeable chip in one of the singer’s front tooth.
“You’re not perfect after all!” Kimmel joked, before asking how the musician got the crack, to which she responded awkwardly, “Y’know Jimmy, I actually wasn’t aware that I had a chip in my tooth until this very moment. So new insecurity unlocked, thanks so much!”
Kimmel then claimed the 20-year-old should “have a dentist on set any time” she is on set.
While Rodrigo quickly brushed off the bit, many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the comedian for his insensitive comments.
“God that’s so disgusting why do men have the audacity. She’s literally a young girl and ur pointing things out that don’t make her ‘perfect’ …” one user penned, while another added, “Mind you he’s 55 & she’s 20. Talking about some d--- ‘you’re not perfect after all’ what obsession do you have with humbling her bro.”
A third person fumed, “’Not so perfect after all’ why would he say that???? Omg.”
Other users pointed out that Rodrigo sings about her insecurities in many of her songs, pointing out he didn't do his research.
“See that doesn’t even make sense as a joke cause at least two of the songs are about her not being perfect???” one supporter said, while a second noted, “He really did not listen to the album because imagine listening to ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’ and then thinking oh I know exactly what to say to this young woman on live tv …… wtf.”
As OK! previously reported, while Rodrigo was the butt of Kimmel’s joke this week, the producer has been targeting Donald Trump in his monologues as of late.
In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel bashed the former president after he claimed, “I KEPT ISRAEL SAFE! NOBODY ELSE WILL, NOBODY ELSE CAN, AND I KNOW ALL OF THE PLAYERS!!!” on Truth Social.
“Well, then strap on some kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo,” said the 55-year-old said. “Trump would like us to believe that his mere presence would have kept Hamas out of Israel and Russia out of Ukraine. This is coming from a guy who couldn’t even keep Kanye out of Mar-a-Lago.”
“It’s pretty clear that at this point, he’s got no connection with reality at all,” he continued. “All he can see are perfect phone calls, and unfair witch-hunts, and elections he won, wars he would’ve prevented.”