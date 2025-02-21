or
Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Red Low-Cut Swimsuit While Celebrating 22nd Birthday at the Beach: Photo

Photo of Olivia Rodrigo
Source: @oliviarodrigo/instagram

Olivia Rodrigo spent her 22nd birthday at the beach and shared photos from the outing on her Instagram Story.

By:

Feb. 21 2025, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo is feeling 22!

On Thursday, February 20, the singer took to Instagram Stories to document her birthday, which kicked off with a cute latte that read "happy birthday" in the foam.

olivia rodrigo red low cut swimsuit celebrating nd birthday beach photos
Source: @oliviarodrigo/instagram

Olivia Rodrigo wore a red swimsuit when she hit the beach for her 22nd birthday on Thursday, February 20.

The star then put on a red babydoll dress for a picnic at the beach, where she ate sandwiches with a friend — and though she didn't reveal who she was with, it seemed like the pal in question was boyfriend Louis Partridge.

The Grammy winner also shared a snap of herself in a red swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline while she walked on the sand with a can of Diet Coke. In addition, she donned sunglasses and a baseball cap to keep the sun out of her eyes.

olivia rodrigo red low cut swimsuit celebrating nd birthday beach photos
Source: @oliviarodrigo/instagram

The singer threw a birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The rest of Rodrigo's Instagram Story posts were birthday wishes from her famous pals, such as Billy Joel and The Kid Laroi.

According to reports, the "Driver's License" crooner had a party that night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., where she was seen wearing a sleeveless red dress that featured a ruffled neckline and white polka dots.

She paired the frock with tall white socks and black Mary Jane heels.

It's unclear who attended the party, though photographers caught Bella Hadid at the bash.

olivia rodrigo red low cut swimsuit celebrating nd birthday beach photos
Source: mega

Friends like Bella Hadid were seen at the party.

The actress and her boyfriend first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

Both of the stars have kept their romance out of the spotlight, and the actor, 21, refused to spill the tea while being interviewed by British Vogue last year.

"Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people," he said. "You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head."

olivia rodrigo red low cut swimsuit celebrating nd birthday beach photos
Source: mega

The singer and Louis Partridge have been dating since late 2023.

"I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have," he noted of Rodrigo's fame. "I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

Partridge noted he does his best to block out the noise, sharing, "If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not. I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you."

Rodrigo previously dated movie producer Adam Faze, 27, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Joshua Bassett, 24.

