Olivia Wilde Goes Braless During Milan Fashion Week: See Her Hot Look

Olivia Wilde went braless during Milan Fashion Week.

Sept. 21 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Olivia Wilde stunned during Milan Fashion Week.

The actress, 41, ditched her bra when attending the fashion events in Italy, showing off the final look via Instagram.

Olivia Wilde's Milan Look

Olivia Wilde wore a black blazer sans bra.

The starlet posted a mirror selfie in which she sported a black blazer and matching pants on Saturday, September 20. The next day, she posted another picture — this time, she sported a white T-shirt as she held onto some clothes.

Olivia Wilde Typically Goes Braless

Olivia Wilde also wore a sheer top during NYFW.

"Hi Milan bye Milan," Wilde captioned the shot.

The week prior, the Babylon actress turned heads as she arrived braless in a completely sheer top at Michael Kors’ spring 2026 presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Wilde paired the outfit with an oversized blazer and matching menswear-inspired skirt.

Olivia Wilde was seen packing on the PDA with Ellie Goulding's ex-husband in London.

Of course, fans went crazy over the look.

“Stunning ❤️,” one gushed, while another said, “Beautiful."

Some critics also slammed Wilde.

“What is it with ladies wearing see-through clothes at events in the last couple of years?” one asked, while another complained, “Why are we dressing like strippers now?”

Wilde's outings come after she was spotted packing on the PDA with Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, outside The Pelican restaurant in London on September 4.

Witnesses told a news outlet the two “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” kissing passionately in the street before hopping into the same taxi.

The two looked “very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company” after spending three hours laughing and joking inside the restaurant, one insider said.

Olivia Wilde shares two kids with ex Jason Sudeikis.

Goulding previously spoke out about her split.

“Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” the “Lights” singer wrote via her Instagram Stories. “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons (sic) best interests at heart.”

For her part, Wilde was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis, and the exes share son Otis, 11, and daughter Daisy, 8.

"Reshaping a family is tricky," she said of them parting ways. "It's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love. It's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

"My priority is them," she said of her two kids. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

