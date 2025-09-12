or
Olivia Wilde Suffers a Nip Slip in Sheer Dress During New York Fashion Week

Olivia Wilde suffered a nip slip in a sheer dress during New York Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Olivia Wilde made quite an entrance during New York Fashion Week, rocking a daring sheer look that had all eyes on her — but it came with an unexpected wardrobe slip.

The 41-year-old actress and director stepped out in a see-through black top, layered under an oversized blazer and paired with sleek matching trousers. Going braless gave the outfit an edgier vibe, but while posing for photographers, Wilde accidentally suffered a nip slip.

Still, The O.C. alum handled it like a pro, as she went all smiles behind her dark shades, keeping her cool as the cameras went wild.

Olivia Wilde had a wardrobe malfunction in a sheer outfit during New York Fashion Week.

Source: @MyCeleb_Crush/X
Fans online couldn’t stop talking about the bold style choice.

“Stunning ❤️,” one gushed.

“Beautiful,” another added.

Critics chimed in too, questioning the see-through trend.

“What is it with ladies wearing see-through clothes at events in the last couple of years?” one asked, while another complained, “Why are we dressing like strippers now?”

The fashion moment comes just days after Wilde was spotted packing on the PDA with Ellie Goulding’s ex-husband, Caspar Jopling, outside The Pelican restaurant in London on September 4.

Witnesses told a news outlet the two “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” kissing passionately in the street before hopping into the same taxi.

Olivia Wilde was spotted kissing Ellie Goulding's ex Caspar Jopling in London.

Insiders claimed they looked “very comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company” after spending three hours laughing and joking inside the restaurant.

Wilde, who shares two children, Otis and Daisy, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, has had her share of high-profile romances.

She was most recently linked to basketball player Dane DiLiegro earlier this year after attending an NBA game together. Before that, her headline-making relationship with Harry Styles ended in late 2022.

The star 'doesn't give a c---' about Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's relationship, a source claimed.

Now, Wilde is allegedly uneasy about Styles’ new flame, Zoë Kravitz.

“Olivia is surprised Harry is dating Zoe,” one insider told Daily Mail, adding that it feels awkward since Kravitz is in her close circle.

Another source brushed it off, saying Wilde “doesn't give a c---” because their breakup was a while ago.

Kravitz, who previously dated Channing Tatum, has since been spotted with Styles multiple times.

The pair were photographed arriving at JFK airport on September 11, fueling speculation that things between them are heating up.

Harry Styles’ new romance with Zoë Kravitz is quickly heating up.

Styles kept it casual in denim jeans, a crisp white shirt and a purple cap, while Kravitz trailed close behind in an all-black outfit with her signature braids.

A music insider told Page Six their romance is moving quickly.

“I feel like they've gone from 0 to 60,” the source said. “Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. [But] it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”

Even so, the insider noted that Styles isn’t rushing to “label” anything.

