Olivia Wilde Flaunts Six-Pack Abs in Lacy Ensemble During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Olivia Wilde's fit physique was on full display during Paris Fashion Week. The Tron actress, 41, stunned in a long-sleeved, lace crop top and matching skirt while attending the Chloé show in France on Sunday, October 5. Wilde paired her all-white ensemble with a black shoulder bag and long gold necklace.

Source: @ritaora/Instagram Rita Ora hyped up Olivia Wilde's outfit.

She shared her look in a series of Instagram Stories on the way to the event. "OMW @chloe," she captioned a black-and-white photo from the car, nearly exposing her chest in the top. The star also snapped a selfie in the elevator, where she was surrounded by mirrored walls. Wilde's friend Rita Ora posted a close-up of her toned tummy, tagging her with a sweating emoji. The In Time alum recapped the Chloé show with several videos. She posed for photographers outside before capturing the models' final runway walk from a front-row seat. Wilde also gave a special shout-out to her purse while revealing what she stashed inside. "This bag held glasses, phone, keys, cards, just saying pretty perfect @chloe," she wrote on her Instagram Story. The brunette beauty was joined at the Chloé show by A-list attendees Aimee Lou Wood, Alexa Chung, Claudia Schiffer, Liv Tyler and Poppy Delevingne.

Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde wore a monochromatic look at Paris Fashion Week.

Just five days prior, Wilde sported another look from the designer, as she exposed her nipples and underwear in a see-through, white maxi dress, accessorized with a chunky gold chain and long necklaces. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves, and she sported a light pink smokey eye. "Chloé all dé bebé oké," she captioned her post in the outfit.

Olivia Wilde Drags Exes Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis

Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde flaunted her tiny waist in a two-piece set.

Wilde made headlines in late September when she seemingly shaded her exes Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis on social media. On Tuesday, September 23, she reposted a meme of a toy man with brown hair, a backward red baseball cap and a mustache. "I know some of you would fold over a mf [mother------] like this," the photo read, with Wilde adding a skull emoji underneath it in her upload. Instagram users flooded the comments section, divided over the figure's close resemblance to both Sudeikis and Styles. "Harry Styles is that u," one person said. "Someone's not over her breakup with a very attractive British man with a beautiful moustache 🤠," another social media user joked. "Ope, someone’s not over her breakup with Harry Styles 🙃," a third quipped.

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde previously dated Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles.