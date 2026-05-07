Olivia Wilde Posts Raw Makeup-Free Photo After Sparking Health Concerns Over Shocking Appearance

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Olivia Wilde is feeling confident despite recent concerns surrounding her unrecognizable appearance. The O.C. alum, 42, appeared to brush off the gossip by sharing an unfiltered, no makeup-selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 6.

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Olivia Wilde Shared Raw Makeup-Free Snap

Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram Olivia Wilde showed off a fresh complexion after a luxury facial.

In the candid snap, the Don't Worry Darling actress rocked a black crop top and pushed her hair back to show off her fierce jawline. "Got my face Joomee'd before the Met [Gala] insanity," she captioned the photo, tagging the celebrity facialist, whose roster also includes Lady Gaga and Greta Lee. Wilde showed off a freshly plumped complexion, a stark contrast to a recent outing at a film premiere, where her much slimmer frame sparked worry among fans.

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Olivia Wilde Sparked Health Concerns Last Month

Source: Filmy Attack/YouTube The star looked gaunt in April.

Wilde was labeled "unrecognizable" and went viral when she did an interview at the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere of The Invite on April 24. "WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one critic wrote in the comments section of the post, while another exclaimed, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!" "Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added. Others blamed her makeup and unflattering camera angle, joking she resembled Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

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Olivia Wilde Addressed Gollum Comparisons

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde confessed her appearance in the viral video was 'startling.'

The Babylon star commented on the buzz in a viral May 2 video with her brother, Charlie Cockburn, where he could be heard asking her, "Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse?" Wilde didn't seem bothered, playfully responding, “Listen, that is a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No. It's startling. It's a startling image." She added with a laugh, "I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. I'm not dead. That's not the truth."

Olivia Wilde Blamed the Fish-Eye Lens

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde admitted she was a little too close to the camera, causing the distorted shot.