Olivia Wilde Posts Raw Makeup-Free Photo After Sparking Health Concerns Over Shocking Appearance
May 7 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Olivia Wilde is feeling confident despite recent concerns surrounding her unrecognizable appearance.
The O.C. alum, 42, appeared to brush off the gossip by sharing an unfiltered, no makeup-selfie on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 6.
Olivia Wilde Shared Raw Makeup-Free Snap
In the candid snap, the Don't Worry Darling actress rocked a black crop top and pushed her hair back to show off her fierce jawline.
"Got my face Joomee'd before the Met [Gala] insanity," she captioned the photo, tagging the celebrity facialist, whose roster also includes Lady Gaga and Greta Lee.
Wilde showed off a freshly plumped complexion, a stark contrast to a recent outing at a film premiere, where her much slimmer frame sparked worry among fans.
Olivia Wilde Sparked Health Concerns Last Month
Wilde was labeled "unrecognizable" and went viral when she did an interview at the San Francisco International Film Festival premiere of The Invite on April 24.
"WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one critic wrote in the comments section of the post, while another exclaimed, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!"
"Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added.
Others blamed her makeup and unflattering camera angle, joking she resembled Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.
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Olivia Wilde Addressed Gollum Comparisons
The Babylon star commented on the buzz in a viral May 2 video with her brother, Charlie Cockburn, where he could be heard asking her, "Olivia Wilde, do you care to address recent rumors that you're a resurrected corpse?"
Wilde didn't seem bothered, playfully responding, “Listen, that is a fish-eye lens. And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No. It's startling. It's a startling image."
She added with a laugh, "I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. I'm not dead. That's not the truth."
Olivia Wilde Blamed the Fish-Eye Lens
The actress shared the video to her Instagram Stories, featuring side-by-side images of her film festival appearance and the Lord of the Rings character.
"Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s---," the mom-of-two captioned the clip.
Though Wilde has yet to discuss rumors of GLP-1 medication use, she did previously speak out against plastic surgery, spilling during a 2013 appearance of Good Morning America, "There are too many young women who are cutting up their faces, and it makes me sad and they all look the same."