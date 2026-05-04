Olivia Wilde Flaunts Slim Figure at 2026 Met Gala After Sparking Health Concerns: Watch
May 4 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Olivia Wilde stunned at the 2026 Met Gala after sparking health concerns.
Wilde, 42, wore a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black Thom Browne gown as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4.
The back of the dress featured an artsy cage and voluminous white tulle skirt in the spirit of the event theme, “Costume Art,” and dress code, “Fashion Is Art.”
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She was spotted chatting it up with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Camila Mendes ahead of the red carpet.
Some fans didn't think she looked as good, with one accusing the actress of going on “Ozempic."
More to come...