Olivia Wilde Flaunts Slim Figure at 2026 Met Gala After Sparking Health Concerns: Watch

Olivia Wilde sparked concerns of using 'Ozempic' as she looked visibly slimmer at the 2026 Met Gala.

Olivia Wilde stunned at the 2026 Met Gala after sparking health concerns.

Wilde, 42, wore a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder black Thom Browne gown as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4.

The back of the dress featured an artsy cage and voluminous white tulle skirt in the spirit of the event theme, “Costume Art,” and dress code, “Fashion Is Art.”