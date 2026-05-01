'A Corpse!': Megyn Kelly Rips Olivia Wilde's 'Skeletal' Appearance in Brutal Rant

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Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when reacting to Olivia Wilde's recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival earlier this month, slamming the actress' "skeletal" look after it sparked fresh health concerns. The journalist, 55, referenced a viral video of the Don't Worry Darling actress, 42, admitting she thought Wilde resembled "a corpse with very sullen eyes."

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Megyn Kelly Ripped Olivia Wilde as 'Unwell'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed Olivia Wilde looked like a corpse at a recent event.

"People are saying, 'Oh, it's the camera angle?' There's a video. I watched the video. She looks skeletal. She looks like she should go into the hospital right now," Kelly said during the Thursday, April 30, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show. "Like the eyeballs sticking out the way they do on a true anorexic, who there's nothing left but skin and bones, and that's what her face looks like, just skin and bones and absolutely no fat, which you do need for beauty. She looks truly unwell." Kelly claimed Wilde "certainly looked" like she was on Ozempic.

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly brutally ripped Olivia Wilde as a 'corpse' while on her show.

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Megyn Kelly Accuses Olivia Wilde of Using Ozempic

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly thinks Olivia Wilde is using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"There appear to be some people in Hollywood who can take Ozempic and look good, like, I'm assuming, all of the Kardashians," Kelly continued. "And then there are these people who probably had an eating disorder anyway, you know what I mean, and for whom this drug has allowed them to take it to a place that is truly sick. This is just my opinion."

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Olivia Wilde's Recent Appearance Sparked Headlines

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde attended the premiere of 'The Invite,' which she stars and directs in.

Kelly's heated remarks come days after Wilde sparked concerns surrounding her well-being while attending the premiere of The Invite on April 24. During a red carpet interview, many felt the star's thin appearance made her look "unrecognizable." "WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one critic wrote, while another said, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!" "Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added.

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@sfgate On Friday, Olivia Wilde’s new film “The Invite” opened the San Francisco International Film Festival at the Castro Theatre. The claustrophobic, not-so-romantic comedy is set in San Francisco and filmed scenes at Molinari Delicatessen, A.P. Giannini Middle School and the Glen Park BART station. "I think we really took advantage of everything that I love so much about this city,” Wilde said on the red carpet before the screening. “It’s such an incredible cultural melting pot, and you can feel that. It sets the tone for our film.” "The Invite" premiered at Sundance, sparking a bidding war before being acquired by A24 for more than $10 million. It opened in theaters June 26. Visit the link in bio for more. ♬ original sound - SFGATE Source: SFGATE/TikTok Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns among fans after a red carpet interview.

Olivia Wilde Has Yet to Break Her Silence

Source: MEGA Olivia Wilde has yet to break her silence on rumors about her appearance.