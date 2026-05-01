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'A Corpse!': Megyn Kelly Rips Olivia Wilde's 'Skeletal' Appearance in Brutal Rant

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Olivia Wilde
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly believes the actress may be using Ozempic.

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May 1 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when reacting to Olivia Wilde's recent appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival earlier this month, slamming the actress' "skeletal" look after it sparked fresh health concerns.

The journalist, 55, referenced a viral video of the Don't Worry Darling actress, 42, admitting she thought Wilde resembled "a corpse with very sullen eyes."

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Megyn Kelly Ripped Olivia Wilde as 'Unwell'

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Photo of Megyn Kelly claimed Olivia Wilde looked like a corpse at a recent event.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed Olivia Wilde looked like a corpse at a recent event.

"People are saying, 'Oh, it's the camera angle?' There's a video. I watched the video. She looks skeletal. She looks like she should go into the hospital right now," Kelly said during the Thursday, April 30, broadcast of The Megyn Kelly Show. "Like the eyeballs sticking out the way they do on a true anorexic, who there's nothing left but skin and bones, and that's what her face looks like, just skin and bones and absolutely no fat, which you do need for beauty. She looks truly unwell."

Kelly claimed Wilde "certainly looked" like she was on Ozempic.

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly brutally ripped Olivia Wilde as a 'corpse' while on her show.

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Megyn Kelly Accuses Olivia Wilde of Using Ozempic

Photo of Megyn Kelly thinks Olivia Wilde is using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly thinks Olivia Wilde is using popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"There appear to be some people in Hollywood who can take Ozempic and look good, like, I'm assuming, all of the Kardashians," Kelly continued. "And then there are these people who probably had an eating disorder anyway, you know what I mean, and for whom this drug has allowed them to take it to a place that is truly sick. This is just my opinion."

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Olivia Wilde's Recent Appearance Sparked Headlines

Photo of Olivia Wilde attended the premiere of 'The Invite,' which she stars and directs in.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde attended the premiere of 'The Invite,' which she stars and directs in.

Kelly's heated remarks come days after Wilde sparked concerns surrounding her well-being while attending the premiere of The Invite on April 24. During a red carpet interview, many felt the star's thin appearance made her look "unrecognizable."

"WHO IS THAT?! She looks sick," one critic wrote, while another said, "Omgggggg EAT SOMETHING this is horrendous!!!!"

"Dude all of Hollywood is made up of Ozempic skeletons 💀," a third user added.

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Source: SFGATE/TikTok

Olivia Wilde sparked health concerns among fans after a red carpet interview.

Olivia Wilde Has Yet to Break Her Silence

Photo of Olivia Wilde has yet to break her silence on rumors about her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde has yet to break her silence on rumors about her appearance.

Though Wilde hasn't directly responded to the backlash, the actress appeared happy and healthy in new photos posted via Instagram on April 30.

Wilde was all smiles as she shared behind-the-scenes photos from the press tour of her new film.

In one image, she looked lively as she burst into laughter with costar Greta Lee on the red carpet, wearing a white T-shirt and her hair in a half-up, half-down bun style, while in another shot, she posed in front of a city backdrop.

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