Olivier Martinez Wins Temporary Custody of Son and Restraining Order Against Halle Berry Over Abuse Claims

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Olivier Martinez has won temporary custody of his kid with Halle Berry. In the latest turn of events, Berry has temporarily lost primary custody of her 12-year-old son, Maceo, and won a restraining order against her ex after abuse claims.

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Olivier Martinez Slammed Halle Berry With Abuse Allegations

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez has won temporary custody of his 12-year-old kid with Halle Berry.

In the bombshell court documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by Daily Mail, Martinez alleged that Berry had "physically abused our son by jumping on him and choking him" during an incident that happened on September 26, 2026. This granted him a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry, which protects both him and Maceo from the X-Men actress. The order requires her to stay at least 100 yards away from Martinez. Berry has also lost 50/50 custody and will be allowed to see their son only during court-ordered visitation, two days a week and every other weekend, until a hearing on October 16.

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Berry's Attorney Called the Filing 'Entirely Meritless'

Source: MEGA Halle Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, told the outlet that the filing is 'entirely meritless.'

Twisting the story even further, the Monster Ball actress' attorney, Marina Beck, told the outlet that the filing is "entirely meritless." She added that Berry is "used to this kind of outrageous conduct" from Martinez. Furthermore, reports claim that the actress is "deeply saddened" by the situation, but will "not allow it to deter her from fighting for Maceo's best interests and providing him with the love and support he needs." In the filing, a series of alleged disputes between Berry, Martinez and Maceo have been mentioned from the past few years, with the most recent one prompting him to take legal action against her.

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Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez alleged that Halle Berry had 'physically abused our son by jumping on him and choking him' during an incident.

"Throughout the last year-and-a-half, Ms. Berry has wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to 'tap out,'" the french actor alleged. The documents accuse Berry of having "grabbed our son's neck from the back when he is not looking and forced him to tap out" numerous times in the past as well. However, these are all instances that the model allegedly insisted were done in jest, but which Maceo disliked. Per further details from the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple has also been ordered to participate in confidential mediation to discuss custody.

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez also alleged that Maceo no longer wishes to spend time at Halle Berry's home.