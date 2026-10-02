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Halle Berry Accused by Ex Olivier Martinez of Putting Their Son in 'MMA-Style' Chokeholds

Photo of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry was accused of using an 'MMA-style' chokehold on her son, according to Olivier Martinez.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:39 a.m. ET

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Halle Berry's ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, made serious allegations about their 12-year-old son, Maceo, in a recent court filing, claiming the actress put him in what he described as "MMA-style" chokeholds.

Based on the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the French-born actor, 60, accused the Catwoman star, 60, of physically and emotionally abusing their son and claimed an alleged September 26 incident left Maceo distressed.

He filed for a temporary restraining order while seeking sole custody of the boy.

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Olivier Martinez Described an Alleged Incident at Halle Berry’s Home

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Image of Olivier Martinez made allegations about his and Halle Berry’s 12-year-old son in court documents.
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez made allegations about his and Halle Berry’s 12-year-old son in court documents.

Per Martinez’s filing, the alleged confrontation began while Maceo was playing a virtual reality game in his bedroom.

The Hollywood actor claimed the disagreement escalated after the Die Another Day actress confronted their son while reportedly telling him he looked "so stupid" and was "such an idiot" in the VR goggles.

"The situation escalated, and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him," he alleged.

He further claimed the Monster's Ball actress took the situation with their son too far.

"She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, 'Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!'" the Unfaithful star alleged.

The Crime 101 star's fiancé, Van Hunt, was reportedly present at the home at the time, per the filing.

Martinez also claimed Maceo contacted him afterward and asked him to come pick him up.

The filing included alleged messages he received from Maceo, i.e., "come pick [him] up right now" and "Are u here please come."

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Olivier Martinez Claimed There Were Other Incidents

Image of Halle Berry faced allegations from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of child abuse in their custody battle.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry faced allegations from her ex-husband Olivier Martinez of child abuse in their custody battle.

Martinez alleged the September incident was not the only isolated event.

"While the September 26, 2026, incident in which Petitioner choked our son is the latest incident of abuse, I contend that there have been other instances of abuse over the course of the last few years," he claimed in the filing.

"These other incidents involve additional physical attacks against our son, as well as verbal and emotional abuse from Petitioner to me," he added.

He also alleged that some other incidents also took place involving the X-Men star abusing her son.

"Throughout the last year and a half, Ms. Berry had wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to 'tap out,'" Martinez said.

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Image of Olivier Martinez accused Halle Berry of making a racially charged remark during their previous child-support dispute.
Source: MEGA

Olivier Martinez accused Halle Berry of making a racially charged remark during their previous child-support dispute.

The Gothika actress has previously trained in mixed martial arts for her 2021 movie Bruised, in which she played an MMA fighter.

Martinez also accused Berry of making a racially charged comment about him during their previous child-support dispute.

He claimed she referred to him as "a white b---- trying to rob a Black woman."

The Swordfish movie star then asked Maceo, "'How do you feel about that as a black man?'"

Image of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalized their divorce in 2023 after an eight-year legal battle.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalized their divorce in 2023 after an eight-year legal battle.

Berry and Martinez finalized their divorce in 2023 after an eight-year legal battle.

They previously agreed to share joint legal custody of the 12-year-old, with The Call 2013 actress ordered to pay Martinez $8,000 per month in child support.

The former couple first connected while filming Dark Tide in 2010. They married in July 2013 and welcomed Maceo later that year before separating in 2015.

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