Simone Biles Admits She 'Broke Down' After Husband Jonathan Owens' Viral Interview: 'Don't Come for My Family'
Months after Jonathan Owens' interview went viral, where he didn't call her the "better catch" in the relationship, Simone Biles is speaking out about how she felt in the wake of the ordeal.
"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" the gymnast, 27, said during an interview on "Call Her Daddy." "I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him."
"He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!" she continued, referring to when Owens said: "I always say that the men are the catch."
After the chit-chat made the rounds, the athlete attempted to block out the noise after fans urged her to cut him off.
"I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, 'Divorce him, divorce him'… I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings," she admitted. "One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.' That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."
When Biles, who married Owens, 28, in April 2023, first met the football star on the celebrity dating site Raya, she wasn't turned off by his confidence.
"He could do everything, and that cracked me up about him. So I couldn't wait to meet him so I could be like, 'You're not funny. You're not a good cook,'" she joked. "I just thought that was funny, and I thought that was cute that he thought he was good at everything."
While discussing her relationship with Owens, she insisted she immediately felt a spark.
"The first time I met him I came home from our date and said, 'I'm going to marry him.' I don't know why I said that. I don't know what it is. But I just felt something," she recalled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Now he's back home. Now we're getting into the groove of things," Biles shared of making their long-distance relationship work. "I think that's what is so nice about our relationship is we get to focus on our sports, respectively, and then we get to focus on each other."