Simone Biles Admits She 'Broke Down' After Husband Jonathan Owens' Viral Interview: 'Don't Come for My Family'

"He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!" she continued, referring to when Owens said: "I always say that the men are the catch."

After the chit-chat made the rounds, the athlete attempted to block out the noise after fans urged her to cut him off.

"I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, 'Divorce him, divorce him'… I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings," she admitted. "One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.' That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."