'Unbothered': Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Brush Off Backlash After NFL Star Says He's the Better 'Catch' in Their Marriage

During his chat, Owens, 28, admitted he didn't know who the Olympic gymnast, 26, was when they matched on the celebrity dating app Raya.

"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."