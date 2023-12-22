'Unbothered': Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Brush Off Backlash After NFL Star Says He's the Better 'Catch' in Their Marriage
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are ignoring the drama!
During the NFL star's recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast, he detailed how the pair first got together — and though some of his words didn't sit well with fans, he insisted they're "unbothered" by any backlash.
During his chat, Owens, 28, admitted he didn't know who the Olympic gymnast, 26, was when they matched on the celebrity dating app Raya.
"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."
"I didn't know who she was at the time," the Green Bay Packers star continued. "But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good.'"
When host Ryan Clark jokingly asked if the athlete considered himself the better "catch" in their relationship, he agreed, noting, "I always say that the men are the catch."
"So she really booked you," Clark said.
"She did, though! Because I was fighting it," Owens confessed. "I was afraid to commit, but you know, it happens when you least expect it."
His rude remarks went viral, especially since Biles has more medals than any gymnast in the history of the Olympics.
"Who are you? Definitely not a catch that’s for sure," one person wrote toward Owens on social media, while another asked, "He didn’t know that he was dating one of the most decorated women in gymnastics?"
"This is cringe and embarrassing to be honest," stated a third. "He shouldn't have disclosed all that."
As more reactions flooded in, Owens took to Instagram to brush off the situation by posting a photo from their April wedding alongside the caption, "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽."
Biles also turned a blind eye, sharing a silly photo of them posing at their nuptials. "Mood," she simply captioned the shot.
The gymnast's fans were glad to see her in good spirits, with one person commenting, "Love yall! Keep killing the negative energy with this here ❤️."
"I just watched the ENTIRE podcast and I love and adore you two!!!" said another admirer. "Keep going in love young lovers, keep going. I also made the first move with my hubby 24 years ago lol."