Travis Kelce Shades Simone Biles' Husband After Controversial 'Catch' Comments
Travis Kelce took a shot at Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens!
On the Wednesday, January 17, episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the pair shaded the other NFL star following his controversial comments about being the better "catch” in his relationship.
The conversation started when Jason began to tease Travis about his 2024 People’s Choice Awards nomination for Athlete of the Year.
“How is Simone Biles on this but her boyfriend [sic] isn’t?” the 36-year-old Eagles center jokingly asked Travis, 34.
The boyfriend of Taylor Swift laughed and added, “How am I on this?”
Travis didn't seem surprised the Green Bay Packers star did not make the list of nominees, as he sarcastically noted, “Owens? Played some good ball over there, I guess.”
However, the two-time Super Bowl winner also poked fun at himself, claiming he should not be nominated because all he did was host Saturday Night Live, notably not mentioning how his relationship with the pop princess likely scored him the honor.
As OK! previously reported, Owens faced backlash in December after he discussed how he and Biles got together on "The Pivot" podcast.
During the sit-down, the 28-year-old athlete claimed he didn’t know who the 26-year-old Olympian was when they matched on the dating app Raya.
"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."
"I didn't know who she was at the time," he added. "But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good.'"
Host Ryan Clark jokingly asked if Owens considered himself the better "catch" in their relationship, to which he agreed, noting, "I always say that the men are the catch."
"So she really booked you," Clark replied, to which Owens said, "She did, though! Because I was fighting it. I was afraid to commit, but you know, it happens when you least expect it."
After the clip from the podcast went viral, fans came after Owens, who has never won a Super Bowl, for alluding he was better than his wife, who has won seven Olympic medals and is one of the most successful gymnasts in the world.
"Who are you? Definitely not a catch that’s for sure," one person wrote on social media, while another wondered, "He didn’t know that he was dating one of the most decorated women in gymnastics?"
"This is cringe and embarrassing to be honest," a third user stated. "He shouldn't have disclosed all that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As the comments flooded in, Owens responded by posting a photo, writing, "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽."