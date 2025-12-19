OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Reveals She’s Now Atheist After Growing Up Strictly Catholic: 'I No Longer Believe in God'

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Annie Knight has decided to abandon her faith. In a Thursday, December 18, interview with Where Is the Buzz, the 29-year-old, who grew up Catholic, admitted she “no longer believes in God.”

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight considers herself an atheist.

“I was baptized, had my communion and confirmation, and went to an all-girls Catholic school. Religion was a huge part of my upbringing,” she explained. “I have my own beliefs. I believe everything happens for a reason, and I believe in the power of the universe, but I no longer believe in God.” Nonetheless, Knight articulated how the adult film industry and a relationship with religion can “coexist.” “Faith is such a personal thing. You can follow a religion and still have your own beliefs and make it work for you,” she said.

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight grew up Catholic.

On December 9, the social media star posted a video on Facebook, expressing her frustration over booking an appointment to confess her sins at church. She was browsing the website to find out when her mom would be at mass when she discovered a link to book a confessional. “I’m sorry, but what? You mean I have to call and say, ‘Excuse me, Father, I have some sins to confess. Do you mind booking me in for 9:30?’ Doesn’t that defeat the purpose?” she pondered. “It shook me to my core. I didn’t imagine that you’d have to book in for confession at church. I have a lot of sins that need confessing, but now that I know that I need to book, ain’t no way.” Knight previously attended an upscale, all-girls Catholic private school in Melbourne, Australia, called Loretto Mandeville Hall.

Annie Knight's S-- Marathon

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight is an OnlyFans star.

Knight wanting to confess about her sins comes after she sparked headlines in May for sleeping with 583 men in six hours. “I don’t turn anyone away, any man of any shape or size is welcome,” the influencer told OK! in June. “Anyone who registers gets to have their turn with me. I have a registration form where they fill in a few details, and then I send them the time and location of filming with some instructions on what to wear and bring, etc.” Knight added, “Women have always been welcome to apply. Unfortunately, it’s just not as appealing to women as it’s a little bit harder to please a woman in such a short time frame.”

Annie Knight Slept With 300 People in 1 Year

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight frequently flaunts her sexuality online.