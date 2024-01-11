Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram Hours After Declaring She'd Be 'Off Social for a While'

Selena Gomez has already returned to Instagram after announcing she'd be taking a break from social media — though it seems her comeback was only to promote a recent video she filmed with Gordon Ramsay.

On Wednesday, January 10, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a picture of herself with the celebrity chef, alongside a link to watch their YouTube upload, just hours after declaring she was stepping away from the sometimes-toxic environment of the content-based platforms.