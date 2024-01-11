Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram Hours After Declaring She'd Be 'Off Social for a While'
Selena Gomez has already returned to Instagram after announcing she'd be taking a break from social media — though it seems her comeback was only to promote a recent video she filmed with Gordon Ramsay.
On Wednesday, January 10, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a picture of herself with the celebrity chef, alongside a link to watch their YouTube upload, just hours after declaring she was stepping away from the sometimes-toxic environment of the content-based platforms.
"@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger," Gomez captioned the Instagram Story, as her and Ramsay toasted their tasty creations in the snap.
Prior to deciding on her social media hiatus — which seems to exclude posting work-related projects — the "Single Soon" singer teased an upcoming role she reportedly landed by sharing a picture of Linda Ronstadt’s memoir, Simple Dreams.
After Gomez's upload sent fans into a frenzy, Rolling Stone confirmed the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was set to star in an upcoming biopic about Ronstadt's life.
The famed Latin singer's manager John Boylan is co-producing the film — which is still in early stages of production — with James Keach, and Ronstadt's memoir is said to be the main source of material fueling the movie's storyline.
The "You're No Good" singer, 77, allegedly personally approved of Gomez playing her in the biopic after privately speaking with one another at Ronstadt's home, per TMZ.
Both of Mexican descent, Ronstadt reportedly deemed Gomez the perfect fit for the film.
While Gomez appears to have her work life under control, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer can't seem to shake constant criticism from social media users – who mocked the 31-year-old on Wednesday for frequently announcing a break from Instagram and similar apps before returning shortly after.
This time around, Gomez's declaration came after she landed herself in headlines for whispering to her best friend Taylor Swift and their other gal pal Keleigh Teller during the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.
Internet sleuths reading the A-listers lips were convinced Gomez had informed her friends that she'd asked Timothée Chalamet for a photo, but his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said "no," however, the Rare Beaty founder later informed everyone this was not the case.
"Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone['s] business," the Spring Breakers actress revealed after Chalamet, whom she starred alongside in the 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York with, insisted there was no "beef" and that everything was "all good."