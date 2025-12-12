Will There Be 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6? Everything to Know — Including Returning Cast Members, Plot, Release Date, Updates and More

Article continues below advertisement

Has Hulu Renewed 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 6?

What Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be About?

While the official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building has not yet been revealed, co-creator John Hoffman teased that the sixth season will center on Tina Fey's Cinda. "There was a lot about looking at where we are going to be setting our next season, and thinking about the origins of storytelling around crime and mysteries and murder mysteries, cozy murder mysteries," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Hoffman continued, "All of a sudden, it all came together as wanting to look at origins for both the storytelling nature of what is at the source [of the detective genre] through the Agatha Christies and Arthur Conan Doyles and on and on, and on to podcasting today and that line between them, and what that might hold as fertile ground for next season beyond the incredible character that Tina Fey created for us that got this ball rolling." He also revealed he "will continue [working on the show] as long as they'll have [him]."

Where Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be Set?

According to Deadline, Only Murders in the Building Season 6 will be filmed in London rather than New York.

Which Cast Members Will Return for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6?

The crime-solving trio — Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short — are expected to reprise their roles in Only Murders in the Building Season 6. "I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older, because I want to do this for a long time," the singer-actress told USA Today. Meanwhile, Martin expressed, "You can just be canceled. We believe we're doing another season; we think so. But you have to live season by season. And even if it was canceled tomorrow, we would have to say, 'We had a great, great run.'...We loved what we were doing. It was a great way to spend five, six years." Potentially joining them in the cast are Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Michael Cyril Creighton.

When Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be Released?

