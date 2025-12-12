or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > TV
OK LogoPHOTOS

Will There Be 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6? Everything to Know — Including Returning Cast Members, Plot, Release Date, Updates and More

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu revealed what's coming next for 'Only Murders in the Building' after the Season 5 finale.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Has Hulu Renewed 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 6?

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

'Only Murders in the Building' is streaming on Hulu.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Murders will strike the Arconia… again.

Following the Only Murders in the Building Season 5 finale on October 28, Hulu greenlit the mystery comedy-drama series for another 10-episode season.

Steve Martin also announced the news on Instagram, uploading a poster alongside the caption, "Self-explanatory! Hooray!"

Article continues below advertisement

What Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be About?

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Hulu has officially renewed 'Only Murders in the Building' for another season.

While the official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building has not yet been revealed, co-creator John Hoffman teased that the sixth season will center on Tina Fey's Cinda.

"There was a lot about looking at where we are going to be setting our next season, and thinking about the origins of storytelling around crime and mysteries and murder mysteries, cozy murder mysteries," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoffman continued, "All of a sudden, it all came together as wanting to look at origins for both the storytelling nature of what is at the source [of the detective genre] through the Agatha Christies and Arthur Conan Doyles and on and on, and on to podcasting today and that line between them, and what that might hold as fertile ground for next season beyond the incredible character that Tina Fey created for us that got this ball rolling."

He also revealed he "will continue [working on the show] as long as they'll have [him]."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be Set?

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 finale aired on October 28.

MORE ON:
TV

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

According to Deadline, Only Murders in the Building Season 6 will be filmed in London rather than New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Cast Members Will Return for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6?

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

The original cast members are expected to return for the new season.

The crime-solving trio — Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short — are expected to reprise their roles in Only Murders in the Building Season 6.

"I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older, because I want to do this for a long time," the singer-actress told USA Today.

Meanwhile, Martin expressed, "You can just be canceled. We believe we're doing another season; we think so. But you have to live season by season. And even if it was canceled tomorrow, we would have to say, 'We had a great, great run.'...We loved what we were doing. It was a great way to spend five, six years."

Potentially joining them in the cast are Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, Meryl Streep and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Article continues below advertisement

When Will 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 Be Released?

only murders in the building season cast plot release date
Source: Hulu/YouTube

The cast has spoken about continuing to work on the show.

Hulu has not set a release date for Only Murders in the Building, though reports have speculated it could arrive sometime in 2026.

For now, fans can stream the first five seasons on Hulu.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.