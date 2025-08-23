ENTERTAINMENT Heartbreak at the Arconia: Lester's Shocking Death Raises Questions for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Source: HULU/YOUTUBE 'Only Murders in the Building' shocked fans with doorman Lester’s death, sparking theories about Season 5. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Only Murders in the Building wrapped up a thrilling fourth season with the shocking murder of beloved doorman Lester. As fans eagerly await season five, the stakes have never been higher. In the gripping season finale, which aired in October 2024, detectives Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) at last solved Sazz's (Jane Lynch) murder. The trio uncovered the truth behind her death at the hands of her stunt prodigy, Marshall (Jin Ha), who killed Sazz to keep his secrets hidden. However, as the mystery unfolded, tragedy struck the Arconia once again. Hours after Oliver exchanged vows with Loretta (Meryl Streep), Mabel and Charles declined to help a woman (Téa Leoni) searching for her missing husband. The next morning, they discovered that Lester (Teddy Coluca) was the latest victim. "It's always one of those strange experiences with the finales of our seasons because we always have to start there first in many ways before we even begin episode one," creator John Hoffman explained to Decider in October 2024. "And then we back our way, twisting our way to the front of the season in many ways with that mystery story."

Article continues below advertisement

What Lies Ahead for Season 5?

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Mabel, Oliver and Charles solved Sazz’s murder in the gripping finale.

As fans look forward to the return of Only Murders in the Building, new episodes will debut on September 9. Season 5 promises to delve deeper into Lester's life and the secrets he held. "Our beloved doorman has a hold of a large amount of tenants in our buildings' secrets," Hoffman revealed. "It felt very, very interesting to look at in terms of what our show has always been about." The show's creator hinted that the narrative will explore the tension between classic New York City and the modern world, integrating contemporary issues into the storyline. "We really are dipping our toe into a New York City in season five that feels particularly ripped from the headlines," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

What About Loretta?

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Meryl Streep's return as Loretta remains uncertain.

Fans are left wondering if Streep's Loretta will make a return. "There are certain things I just can't do, and one of those things I can't do is kill Meryl Streep," Hoffman stated. However, he refrained from confirming if Loretta's departure marked her final appearance on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Crossover Possibilities!

Could there be a crossover with other shows? Hoffman teased a potential collaboration with Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, saying, "We have kind of tickled with that." While nothing is set in stone, the thought of such a crossover excites fans.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Return of Caccimelio?

Source: MEGA Season 5 may dive deeper into Téa Leoni's character, Sofia Caccimelio.

In a tantalizing hint for what's to come in Season 5, Hoffman mentioned his ongoing discussions with Leoni about her character Sofia Caccimelio and her husband, Nicky "The Neck" Caccimelio. "We have had texts about things that can happen in Season 5," he shared. The possibility of returning to the complex narrative surrounding their characters keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Article continues below advertisement

Guest Stars Galore!

Season 5's roster of guest stars is set to include a star-studded cast featuring Logan Lerman, Beanie Feldstein, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key. Hoffman's commitment to bringing exceptional talent to the series remains unwavering. "I want all of the best actors to be working for us, whether they're brand-name faces or not," he noted.

Noir-Inspired Themes?

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Season 5 may dive deeper into Téa Leoni’s character, Sofia Caccimelio.