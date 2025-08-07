OnlyFans Model Claims 'Married Celebrities With Children' Are Sliding Into Her DMs
Does anyone in Hollywood have a secret to share?
While speaking about her experience as a 4-foot-tall OnlyFans model, 25-year-old Erika Calabrese came forward with shocking accusations about celebrities being unfaithful to their partners.
Calabrese, who signed up for the explicit content site five years ago and reportedly rakes in six figures a month, was discussing the "wild" direct messages she receives from people on social media when she alleged some of her fanbase consists of famous people.
Erika Calabrese Claims She's Pursued by 'Married Celebrities'
"One of the more interesting things about doing OnlyFans is the people that are in my DMs," the erotic creator admitted. "I get wild messages from people. "Most of it is just people trying to take me on dates or fly me to their country."
Calabrese, who spoke out on behalf of Supercreator, claimed: "Some of them are married celebrities with children, and some are college guys who want me to go to their frat parties. Some are old men who want to 'experience a little person.'"
"A lot are just men who want to check me off their bucket list," she continued.
OnlyFans Model Says Her Height Is an Advantage
Calabrese's confession comes as the AI-powered platform Supercreator revealed data exposing how shorter OnlyFans creators are earning 34 percent more subscribers than taller models, in turn making their material more profitable.
The racy social media star — who is inching close to 1 million followers on Instagram — said she's used this knowledge to her advantage and and can't complain about the cash she has received as a reward.
"I had two options: either use my height to my advantage and make something of it or give in to what society has stereotyped little people to be, which is just a punching bag for comedic relief," Calabrese shared. "Throughout the years, my numbers on OnlyFans have fluctuated because of the over-saturation of the site, but I’ve still consistently been making well over six figures a month."
Erika Calabrese Reveals Downside to Having Fans Who 'Fetishize Little People'
The Tampa, Fla., native confessed she faces a "stigma within the industry because of [her] stature."
"People knowing that my conversion is better because of my height makes them think that they can have a negative opinion of me," she explained. "They’ll say 'She’s only making that much because she’s little' – which is true, but that's nothing to be ashamed of."
Calabrese said there are positives and negatives to having a career that involves fans who "fetishise little people."
"I’ve noticed that a lot of other little people have become inspired by what I’ve done," she stated. "Although I am honored that I have people who look up to me, it also makes me feel bad knowing that they might endure the same things I have to go through. It’s not something that everyone can handle, especially already being a minority that has to deal with day-to-day tribulations."
"It’s really easy to make an account, go viral and make a lot of money. While that's great, it comes with much more," she warned.
Are Shorter Creators Doing Better on OnlyFans?
Yuval, the CEO of Supercreator, said in a press release about the AI company's findings that "the data reveals a fascinating truth."
"Smaller creators – not necessarily by follower size – are converting better," the message read. "the creators generating the highest revenue are often not who you'd expect. Those who successfully differentiate themselves consistently outperform their competitors."
“Follower count has become irrelevant – what matters now is authentic differentiation and flawless execution. When creators maintain consistent posting schedules while driving high, sustained engagement, there's virtually no ceiling to their earning potential," the statement added. "The top 1 [percent] aren’t necessarily the most conventionally attractive – they’re the ones who’ve mastered marketing and sales."