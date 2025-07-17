OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Reveals 'Upsetting' Reason Behind Her Fallout With Bonnie Blue

Much like Bonnie Blue, who went viral for getting intimate with 1,057 men in one day, X-rated actress Annie Knight has made headlines for sleeping with 583 men in six hours.

While their body counts have been a longstanding friendly competition, Knight revealed in a TikTok video what caused the fallout between her and Blue, whom she was close friends with before Blue was banned from OnlyFans for her extreme s-- content in June.