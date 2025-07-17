OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Reveals 'Upsetting' Reason Behind Her Fallout With Bonnie Blue
Much like Bonnie Blue, who went viral for getting intimate with 1,057 men in one day, X-rated actress Annie Knight has made headlines for sleeping with 583 men in six hours.
While their body counts have been a longstanding friendly competition, Knight revealed in a TikTok video what caused the fallout between her and Blue, whom she was close friends with before Blue was banned from OnlyFans for her extreme s-- content in June.
'Bonnie Blue and I Aren't Friends Anymore'
“It’s true. Bonnie Blue and I aren’t friends anymore. It’s really upsetting,” Knight admitted. “I am not gonna s--- on Bonnie. I have a lot of people messaging me saying, ‘Tell us the dirt; tell us the tea.’”
“What I don’t have a lot of sympathy toward is trying to tear down other women, especially women in the industry, to try and get ahead in the media,” the OnlyFans content creator said of her former friend.
“I don’t really know what her reasoning was for that. I can’t support that. I don’t agree with it,” Knight elaborated. “I wish Bonnie nothing but the best, and I hope she finds some peace and puts an end to this.”
'I'm Not Really Sure Where That's Come From'
- Annie Knight Found It 'Disappointing' to See Bonnie Blue Use Her OnlyFans Ban 'as a Platform to Criticize Other Creators': 'It's a Pity'
- Bonnie Blue Backlash: OnlyFans Creator Says She's 'Traumatized' After Working With Her in Viral Stunt
- Wet and Wild! OnlyFans Creators' Most Shocking and Controversial Revelations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The 26-year-old added that Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, took her platform for granted by being disingenuous toward other women when one of the main points of being a woman in s-- work is to reclaim the power of female sexuality.
“Tearing down women behavior that was never really who she was,” Knight explained. “So I’m not really sure where that’s come from. But yeah, I certainly don’t think that Bonnie is a bad person, and nothing I’ve ever said about her has been false.”
Bonnie Blue's Collab With Julia Filippo
Knight insisted she “stand[s] by everything” she’s ever said about her former friend, adding, “I think Bonnie is at heart a beautiful person. I think she’s generous. I think she’s kind. She’s down to earth.”
Blue’s extreme sexual encounters have even caused fellow OnlyFans star Julia Filippo to seek therapeutic treatment after collaborating with her in what Blue called “the biggest g--- b--- in history.”
Julia Filippo Seeks Therapy After Collab With Bonnie Blue
In a podcast episode with Bop House’s Camilla Araujo, Filippo asked Araujo if she regretted not tagging along for the dehumanizing experience, to which Araujo responded, “You’re in therapy for a reason because what you saw traumatized you. So I’m glad I got to spare my soul and mind of that.”
Blue’s inability to pick up on cues of discomfort from women she’s worked with isn’t the only reason she’s been shunned. After she promoted her “petting zoo,” where she planned to sleep with 2,000 men in a glass box while tied up, she was permanently banned from OnlyFans for the extremity of her challenge.
Only time will tell if Fansly, the new adult film platform Blue uses, will put up with her controversial antics.