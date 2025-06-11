or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
sexual assault
NEWS

OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Breaks Down as She Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted by Male Content Creator: 'I Laid Down My Boundaries'

annie knight sexual assault story
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram; @annieknight78/TikTok

OnlyFans star Annie Knight tearfully shared details of being assaulted by a male coworker.

By:

June 11 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Annie Knight is opening up about a terrifying experience she had on set with another adult content creator.

The 27-year-old OnlyFans star shared details of a sexual assault she said happened while filming a collab with a male s-- worker. According to Knight, she clearly set her conditions before the scene started — but things quickly took a turn.

Source: @annieknight78/TikTok
“We were filming the scene. I very clearly laid down my boundaries about what I'm okay with. I told him I didn't want restraining of any kind,” she said.

Knight started crying as she recalled the incident, explaining that the man was a "verified creator" — "new to the industry but completely unknown."

“I literally can't believe what happened. Sorry. Give me a second, I'm just going to calm down,” she said through tears at the beginning of the video.

annie knight warns s creators
Source: @annieknight78/TikTok

Annie Knight opened up about being sexually assaulted while filming with a male scene partner.

She continued, “We get down to filming and straight away he is doing things I told him I don't want to do.”

Things got messier as she tried to escape from the situation.

“So I was trying to get him off me and the more I was pushing him, the more he kept pushing me down... I couldn't get up,” she said while sobbing.

man challenge hospitalized
Source: @annieknight78/TikTok

The adult content creator said she clearly told her collaborator not to restrain her before the scene began.

MORE ON:
sexual assault

Knight "screamed" during the act, which is when her security stepped in.

“Luckily I had a security guard next door because I am so scared of this exact situation happening,” she shared. “I had someone who came in and got this guy off me.”

Knight admitted she never thought this would happen to her after so many years in the industry.

“I was so naive in thinking that because I've been doing this for so long now that this kind of thing doesn't happen,” she said. “It is so ridiculous that I thought that, but I am so lucky I still had a security guard close by just in case.”

She followed up with a serious warning to other adult content creators.

“Please be safe,” she said. “Make sure you always have someone close by.”

As OK! previously reported, Knight, who is now making a jaw-dropping $300,000 a month, recently made headlines for her 500-man challenge — which left her hospitalized due to internal bleeding. Doctors later linked it to endometriosis.

annie knight boundary violation
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The adult film star suffers from endometriosis after sleeping with 583 men in 6 hours.

“Did I get hospitalized for taking 583 guys in six hours? Yes. Do I regret it? No. Do I want to do it again? Also, yes,” she posted on Instagram.

In an interview from June 9, Knight said she’s on the mend.

“I don’t have really any answers or anything like that, but I am feeling a lot better,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s lasted a fair while. But yeah, I’m feeling a lot better, which is good.”

onlyfans star speaks out trauma
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans model completed the s-- challenge in May.

Knight also got candid about how doctors treated her while she was in the hospital.

“I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t make sense, that it’s the challenge.’ And I kept telling them, ‘It can’t have been the challenge because I’ve been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May,’” she said.

“It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, ‘It’s the challenge, it’s the challenge,’” Knight added. “They just wouldn’t really listen to me. And then, in the end, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it wasn’t the challenge.’ And I was like, ‘I told you.'"

