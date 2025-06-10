OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Felt 'Frustrated' During Hospitalization After Sleeping With 583 Men in 6 Hours: 'They Wouldn't Listen to Me'

Annie Knight is on the mend after being hospitalized following an event where she slept with 583 men in six hours.

The OnlyFans model admitted herself into the hospital last month after she experienced "bleeding" at home upon completion of the s-- marathon. During the emergency visit, Knight underwent blood tests and other precautionary medical procedures, as she formed an open wound during penetration.

While she accused medical staffers of assuming the challenge caused her health issues, Knight claimed doctors later learned her symptoms were a result of her previously diagnosed endometriosis, a disease in which "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it."