OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Felt 'Frustrated' During Hospitalization After Sleeping With 583 Men in 6 Hours: 'They Wouldn't Listen to Me'
Annie Knight is on the mend after being hospitalized following an event where she slept with 583 men in six hours.
The OnlyFans model admitted herself into the hospital last month after she experienced "bleeding" at home upon completion of the s-- marathon. During the emergency visit, Knight underwent blood tests and other precautionary medical procedures, as she formed an open wound during penetration.
While she accused medical staffers of assuming the challenge caused her health issues, Knight claimed doctors later learned her symptoms were a result of her previously diagnosed endometriosis, a disease in which "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it."
Annie Knight 'Feeling Better' After Post-Challenge Hospitalization
During a recent interview, the 28-year-old said she still doesn't "have really any answers or anything like that" but was "feeling a lot better."
"All my symptoms seem to have finally stopped, but only really as of three days ago. It’s lasted a fair while. But yeah, I’m feeling a lot better, which is good," she told a news outlet on Sunday, June 8.
Recalling her experience in the hospital, Knight opened up about how it was "frustrating" because doctors allegedly kept citing how she had intercourse with 583 men in six hours and didn't seem to be considering her endometriosis or other potential health concerns.
OnlyFans Model Felt Doctors Focused Solely on Her Sleeping With 583 Men in 6 Hours
"I was like, 'Well, that doesn’t make sense, that it’s the challenge.' And I kept telling them, ‘It can’t have been the challenge because I’ve been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May,'" she explained. "It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, 'It’s the challenge, it’s the challenge.'"
"So that was frustrating — that they just wouldn’t really listen to me," Knight expressed. "And then, in the end, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it wasn’t the challenge.' And I was like, 'I told you.'"
- Bonnie Blue Gets 'Nervous' as She Sees Chiropractor After Sleeping With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours: Watch
- Kendra Wilkinson 'Was Dying of Depression' After Facing 'Demons' From Her Time at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion
- Bonnie Blue's OnlyFans Page Deactivated After Her 'Extreme Challenge' Was Accused of 'Promoting Dangerous Rape Culture'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Annie Knight Suffers From Endometriosis
Recalling what led to her hospitalization last month, Knight noted her body "just hit a wall" in the days after her s-- marathon.
She remembered feeling "exhausted" from not only performing in the challenge, but organizing it in the midst of buying her "dream house" with fiancé Henry Brayshaw.
During this time, Knight believed her endometriosis became "worse," as "hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods," which is what she had been "dealing with since."
How Hospitalization Affected Annie Knight's Mental Health
"I think toward the beginning it wasn’t so bad, because I was like, ‘Oh, well, this can’t last forever. Like, it’ll be fine.’ It just went on and it went on, and then I blinked, and it was halfway through the year. I was like, ‘How am I still suffering? I don’t have answers and no one seems to know how to help me,'" she emotionally shared. "It was starting to get really difficult. I haven’t felt really like myself in months."
The longevity of her symptoms started to create anxiety for Knight, who confessed: "A couple of days ago when I started to feel a bit better, I was really scared to be like, 'Oh yeah, I’m starting to feel better,’ because I don’t want to jinx it."
"But I think hopefully now I’m sort of on the road to recovery and I can start getting back into my normal routine. I haven’t been able to go to the gym. I haven’t been able to do the things that I love doing, so it’ll be good to be able to do all those things again," she concluded.