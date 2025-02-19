OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Claims She's Pregnant Hours After Rival Bonnie Blue Fueled Baby Rumors
OnlyFans star Lily Phillips, who rose to fame after she slept with more than 100 men in a day, claimed she's pregnant in a shocking post.
On February 19, the star, 24, uploaded a photo of herself cradling her stomach.
"the secret is out💗💙 baby phillips 2025," she wrote via Instagram.
Of course, people were curious who the father is. One person wrote, "Now who’s the daddy 😅," while another said, "10000 father's son coming 🔥😂."
A third person added, "This is not real," while another said, "Who’s the lucky man ? 😂."
Phillips also included two pregnancy tests — one which appeared to be positive while the other one had a faint second line on it.
Phillips' announcement came hours after Bonnie Blue, 25, sparked rumors she's pregnant as well.
Blue, who had a record-breaking s-- marathon with 1,057 different men in 12 hours, took to her Instagram page to share some food, writing, "cravings."
The picture included chicken nuggets and dry noodles. Since posting the snap, Blue's followers speculated she might be with child, too.
“Tough times ahead for the lad who got Bonnie Blue pregnant, partly for actually having the kid with her but mostly for the amount of abuse he’ll get when the world finds out he lasts less than 40 seconds," one person wrote, while another said, “All time shocker Bonnie Blue is pregnant and for some reason she also doesn't know who the dad is.’”
Speaking with Daily Mail, Blue shared information about her past relationship with Phillips, stating: "Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world s-- record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record. And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."
Blue later accused Phillips of stealing her idea. "Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances, so I really wish her all the best," she said. "I'm not saying this is for everybody, nor is everyone hot enough to even do what I do, but this is something I thoroughly enjoy and I'm going to continue doing."