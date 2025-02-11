Bonnie Blue Reveals How Many Times She Climaxed During 12-Hour S-- Marathon: 'It Wasn't Just About Me'
Bonnie Blue isn’t holding back when it comes to detailing her headline-making s-- marathon!
The OnlyFans star, who made waves by sleeping with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, opened up about how many times she actually reached the big O during the challenge.
"So I probably o------- in the world record about four times," Blue told a news outlet. "That's because my time with each person was quite short, and for me to o----- personally, it tends to be a lot longer than 40 seconds."
While the marathon made headlines, Blue emphasized she wanted the men to leave satisfied, too.
"It wasn't just about me," she explained. "I was so focused on pleasuring them. I wasn't, 'I want to lie here, and I want fingers here. I want a p----- here.'"
"Obviously, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I probably o------- about four times,” Blue reiterated.
When asked if size mattered during the event, she kept it real, replying, "No."
She elaborated that different sizes require different strategies.
"If you do have a really small p----, there's some positions I won't be doing because it's too hard," she explained. "If it is like the size of a forearm, that is not my favorite. You should never be ashamed or embarrassed.”
"If you have a smaller p----- [...] there's multiple other ways you can pleasure a woman,” she advised.
While Blue's endurance left many shocked and impressed, she also faced some physical consequences.
In a now-deleted YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner, she opened up about how the challenge affected her body.
“I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?” she admitted. “I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”
“The thing that feels the most sore is my legs,” she revealed.
Blue also got candid about her views on intimacy, revealing she enjoys a rougher approach.
“I say to them all the time — the dads, the husbands, the students — leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time,” she said. “I enjoy it, when they’ve left marks, whether it’s hand prints, bite marks, bruises."
“I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It’s a bit of a turn on actually,” she added. “Last night was the sorest I’ve ever felt but today I’m fine.”
As OK! previously reported, Blue's goal was to do the deed with 1,000 men, but she ended up with 1,057, meaning she spent less than a minute with each participant.
Her PR team later confirmed the final count in a statement to Fabulous Online, explaining, "As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day.”
Blue's record-breaking stunt may have even scared off her biggest competition.
According to a Daily Mail source, her rival Lily Phillips is now reconsidering taking on the same challenge.
“The world record bid is not happening right now,” an insider revealed. “Lily is in America and she's not due back in the U.K. until next month.”
“There are laws about what she can do over there, so she's not working — just having meetings and stuff,” they added.
