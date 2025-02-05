Lily Phillips' Mission to Sleep With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours 'Not Happening' After Rival Bonnie Blue Beat Her to It: Source
Lily Phillip is apparently postponing her attempt to sleep 1,000 men in one day.
According to a source, the OnlyFans star, 23, is taking a break from work after rival Bonnie Blue allegedly beat her to breaking the record for sleeping with the most men in one day.
“The world record bid is not happening right now,” the confidante shared. “Lily is in America and she's not due back in the U.K. until next month.”
“There are laws about what she can do over there so she's not working, she's just having meetings and stuff,” the insider added.
Her decision to lay low over the next few weeks comes after she documented her experience sleeping with 101 men in one day. Following the event, the adult film star announced she was planning to bed 1,000 in 14 hours, however, Blue did it first.
On January 11, the bombshell claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. Critics of Blue have since said the allegation was “unverified,” as OnlyFans prevented her from posting the content.
After making her announcement, Blue spoke with documentary maker and photographer Josh Lee Spooner about her experience in a since-deleted YouTube clip.
“I was expecting to feel more sore, you know if you do a really hard workout, the next day you feel a bit sore?” she confessed. “I was expecting to wake up today needing to take painkillers but I actually haven’t whatsoever. And I’m the first to take painkillers.”
“The thing that feels the most sore is my legs,” she added.
Blue also admitted the record she broke was a “number I am very proud of,” adding, “You’ll think I’m joking, my family is so proud of what I do.”
Since Blue upstaged Phillips, rumors swirled that the former friends have been feuding, though the Derbyshire native recently assured there is no beef between the two.
“We’re both doing our own things. We’re both enjoying our job. Why is there that need for competition and comparison? We’re both smashing it in the same industry,” Phillips said of the 25-year-old, who has over 300,000 OnlyFans subscribers.
“There’s room for everyone in the industry and we all have qualities that are different to each other. So we really shouldn’t compare," Phillips — who recently proclaimed herself a “massive w----” — continued. "There are subscribers to go around for everyone."
Daily Mail reported on the source's claims about Phillips.