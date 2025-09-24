OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Comes Clean About All the Surgeries She's Undergone: 'Quite a Few'

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is getting real about the work she’s had done. On her YouTube channel, the adult content creator opened up about her $60K worth of surgeries, breaking down each procedure and why she chose to do it. “Today I’m going to be doing a surgery tour. I don’t think I’ve really spoken in depth about all the surgeries I’ve had done,” Phillips told her followers. “There has been quite a few.”

Her journey started in 2021 with a $6,700 labiaplasty, a cosmetic procedure to reshape the l---- minora. “So basically, you’ve got your outer lips – the big fat ones that are a bit juicy — and then the inner ones. Basically, I had one that was hanging out — well, they were both hanging out — but one was a lot longer than the other, it was really uneven. I hated the look of it,” she confessed. “It’s sad because it’s so natural and a lot of people have it, but it’s just personal preference.”

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips revealed she has spent around $60,000 on cosmetic surgeries.

She said her doctor told her to avoid s-- for a month to heal. “I think I started after two weeks, and it was totally fine,” she teased, before adding with a grin that she now has “the perfect p----.”

Her next major change was chin surgery, which ran about $18,900. She said fillers “would dissolve or migrate” in the long run, so her doctor suggested a chin implant with liposuction to refine her side profile.

Source: Lily Phillips/YouTube

Phillips admitted the swelling was tough at first. “It kind of froze my jaw for a bit. I don’t know really how to explain it,” she revealed. By 2024, she was back under the knife for liposuction, paying around $16,000 to achieve a more defined stomach and a slimmer lower back. “It was just the first surgery that I had done, though that was quite painful,” she claimed. “I did struggle a little bit with the recovery.” While she was initially unsure about the results, she now feels “fairly happy” despite noticing slight unevenness.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The OnlyFans star's first procedure was a $6,700 labiaplasty in 2021.

She then revealed her most recent surgery, which was a Brazilian Butt Lift. “With this, because I got the fat out [of] my legs, it does sometimes look a little bit uneven,” Phillips said. “It just looks like I got a huge butt and smaller legs. So I wish, kind of, I had a little bit less fat in to be honest.”

The procedure set her back about $18,900, but she described the recovery as surprisingly enjoyable. “Laid on my front, I was eating so much food. I was watching so many TV shows,” she recalled. “It was so much fun for me. This is bad because this is when surgeries get a bit addictive, because I do really enjoy the healing process.”

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram The adult content creator later had chin surgery with an implant and liposuction, costing about $18,900.

Looking back, Phillips made it clear that cosmetic tweaks don’t solve everything. “Don’t fix anything inside,” she said. Still, she admitted she’s tempted by more procedures. “Obviously there are a lot of future surgeries that I would want. It’s every other week I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe, I should get that done. Maybe I need to get my b----- done.’ But the one thing I am really set on getting done is actually toe surgery,” she added.

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips also underwent liposuction in 2024 and a Brazilian Butt Lift.