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OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Hopes to 'Still Shoot Content' at 50 Even With a Husband and Kids

Photo of Lily Phillips
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is looking toward the future, revealing she’s hoping to ‘still shoot content’ at 50, even with a husband and kids.

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March 23 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

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Lily Phillips, who went viral for sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours, revealed she hopes to continue making content even after settling down with a family.

The adult content creator, 24, was asked about where she saw herself in her 50s in an Instagram Q&A with fans.

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Lily Phillips Revealed Where She Hopes to be at 50

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Photo of Lily Phillips hoped to be married with kids at 50-years-old.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips hoped to be married with kids at 50-years-old.

"Hopefully retired, actually," she said, before adding, "Maybe still shooting [content] once a month, but not often."

Though Phillips isn't currently in a romantic relationship, she hoped that "eventually" she would "love the family life."

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Lily Phillips Rose to Fame on OnlyFans

Photo of Lily Rose reportedly made seven figures on OnlyFans over the last year.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Rose reportedly made seven figures on OnlyFans over the last year.

Phillips first rose to fame as an OnlyFans creator, but gained widespread attention after releasing her YouTube documentary I Slept with 100 Men in One Day in December 2024.

The project followed her attempt to sleep with 101 men in a single day, before she later claimed to break a world record by sleeping with 1,112 men in June 2025.

Phillips' newly published accounts revealed she made $1.66 million in the last 12 months leading up to February 2025, per Radar Online.

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Lily Phillips' Parents Aren't a Fan of Her Career

Photo of Lily Phillips' parents shared their thoughts on their daughter's NSFW career in August 2025.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips' parents shared their thoughts on their daughter's NSFW career in August 2025.

Later that year, she appeared on the "Sleeps Over" podcast in August 2025 alongside her parents, where they shared their thoughts on her NSFW career.

"When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter," her mother, Emma, explained. "We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like 'no, no.'"

Meanwhile, her dad, Lindsay, added, "If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight... It's the 'degradingness' of it and making sure that she’s safe."

Lily Phillips Was Baptized in December 2025

Photo of Lily Phillips revealed she was rebaptized in hopes of connecting with her Christian faith.
Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram

Lily Phillips revealed she was rebaptized in hopes of connecting with her Christian faith.

In a more recent update, Phillips hoped to reconnect with her Christian faith and revealed she was rebaptized in December 2025.

“I think for a while I’d kind of deviated from religion, and I think I was kind of in denial for a lot of it,” she told a news outlet at the time. “Quite a big thing happened more in my personal life, where I kind of felt the need to start speaking to God again. I hadn’t really practiced faith for a while. I just wanted to get rebaptized to kind of reinstate my relationship with God.”

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