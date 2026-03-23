OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Hopes to 'Still Shoot Content' at 50 Even With a Husband and Kids

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Lily Phillips, who went viral for sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours, revealed she hopes to continue making content even after settling down with a family. The adult content creator, 24, was asked about where she saw herself in her 50s in an Instagram Q&A with fans.

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Lily Phillips Revealed Where She Hopes to be at 50

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips hoped to be married with kids at 50-years-old.

"Hopefully retired, actually," she said, before adding, "Maybe still shooting [content] once a month, but not often." Though Phillips isn't currently in a romantic relationship, she hoped that "eventually" she would "love the family life."

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Lily Phillips Rose to Fame on OnlyFans

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Rose reportedly made seven figures on OnlyFans over the last year.

Phillips first rose to fame as an OnlyFans creator, but gained widespread attention after releasing her YouTube documentary I Slept with 100 Men in One Day in December 2024. The project followed her attempt to sleep with 101 men in a single day, before she later claimed to break a world record by sleeping with 1,112 men in June 2025. Phillips' newly published accounts revealed she made $1.66 million in the last 12 months leading up to February 2025, per Radar Online.

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Lily Phillips' Parents Aren't a Fan of Her Career

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips' parents shared their thoughts on their daughter's NSFW career in August 2025.

Later that year, she appeared on the "Sleeps Over" podcast in August 2025 alongside her parents, where they shared their thoughts on her NSFW career. "When she said she was doing OnlyFans, we stood back because we want to continue our relationship with our daughter," her mother, Emma, explained. "We were pretty open with it, but when it went to the next step, we were like 'no, no.'" Meanwhile, her dad, Lindsay, added, "If there's anything we could do to change her profession, we’d do it overnight... It's the 'degradingness' of it and making sure that she’s safe."

Lily Phillips Was Baptized in December 2025

Source: @lilyphillip_s/Instagram Lily Phillips revealed she was rebaptized in hopes of connecting with her Christian faith.